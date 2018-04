Posted on September 15, 2015 | 3:28 p.m.

Source: Chris Marquart

Dr. Michael Marquart passed away on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015.

Born June 19, 1949, he was 66 years old.

He is survived by his loving wife and children.

A memorial for friends and family will take place Sunday, Sept. 20.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are being encouraged to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases.