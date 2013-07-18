Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Michael Martz: ‘Wealth Effect’ Enriches Santa Barbara’s Midyear Retail Outlook

By Michael Martz for Hayes Commercial Group | July 18, 2013 | 2:18 p.m.

In the first half of 2013, local home values began increasing and showing solid appreciation over 2012. This trend, combined with lower levels of household debt, should fuel the “wealth effect,” the rise in spending that results from an increase in perceived wealth.

Martz
Michael Martz

Consumers are the main engine of economic growth, and retail sales account for a big part of what they spend. It is our forecast that as the “wealth effect” takes hold in the second half of 2013, we will see sustained increases in consumer spending in 2014. Consumers will begin breaking the “value-oriented” shopping habits they developed during the recession and seek higher-end retail choices.

Santa Barbara experienced a surge of “value” and “discount” retail concepts after the economic downturn in 2008 — Marshall’s, 99 Cent Only Store and H&M are just a few of the examples that set up shop in prime State Street locations. Higher-end retailers are becoming active again, and we expect this trend to continue — although slowly — through the rest of 2013 and into 2014.

For example, Lululemon recently relocated to a higher visibility, larger location at 740 State St. Nationally, the clothing retailer is No. 3 in sales per square foot behind Apple and Tiffany. You have to sell a tremendous quantity of high-priced yoga clothing to compete with iPads and diamond rings.

Retail leasing in the first half of 2013 was active with 39 leases signed in Santa Barbara as rental rates remained flat. The current vacancy rate of 2 percent is still one of the lowest in the United States.

There are plenty of exciting recent and upcoming concepts in Santa Barbara — many of which are food related, so get ready to eat well. The Santa Barbara Public Market plans to open later this year at the corner of West Victoria at Chapala and will host a collection of retail tenants offering local and regional fine foods. An upscale grocery concept, The Fresh Market, will open in the former Scolari’s building at 222 N. Milpas St. Panera Bread opened its doors at 700 State St, and Los Agaves opened a second restaurant at 2911 De la Vina St. to the delight of upper State Street residents.

Also exciting is the recent announcement that Paseo Nuevo is under new management with renowned mall developer Rick Caruso at the helm. We will be closely watching the potential upgrades to tenancies at the mall, and based on the “wealth effect” discussed above, expect to see higher-end tenants joining the mix — both in and around Paseo Nuevo — in the coming years.

Michael Martz is a founding partner and broker with Hayes Commercial Group. He can be reached at 805-898-4363 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 