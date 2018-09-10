Michael McDonald Joins City College Musicians in Concert to Benefit SBCC Music

The SBCC Foundation will present a benefit concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Lobero Theatre, that will showcase the talents of SBCC Music program students and faculty along with special guest Michael McDonald.

SBCC’s award-winning Lunch Break Jazz Band, directed by Jim Mooy, will present a tribute to Ray Charles.

The SBCC New World Jazz Ensemble directed by Tony Ybarra will accompany McDonald in a tribute to Steely Dan’s classic album Aja, along with other songs from his illustrious career.

The concert will also feature Tess Erskine, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who is an alumna of SBCC’s songwriting class.

"Few members of our community realize the incredible talents that reside within SBCC's music program,” said Geoff Green, SBCC Foundation CEO.

“This will be an extraordinary opportunity to hear them perform live alongside a renowned Grammy-winning artist,” he said.

“We are so grateful to Michael McDonald for his generosity,” he said. “All of the performers are donating their time and talents for this special evening."

A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include a reception with McDonald and SBCC musicians. Tickets are on sale now and range from $45 to $60, with VIP tickets available for $125. SBCC students may attend at the reduced price of $25.

The concert will directly benefit the SBCC Music program, which offers a range of performance opportunities and courses of study open to all instrumentalists/vocalists, and prepares students for entry into a four-year music school or a professional career.

A numbe of students have established successful careers in music education, technology, and performance.

Pop star Katy Perry is a graduate of the SBCC songwriting class. Grammy award-winning saxophonist Kevin Garren and multi-platinum producer/songwriter Tim Pagnotta are also SBCC Music alumni.

Visit sbccmusic.com for more information and to view videos of student performances.

McDonald’s career encompasses five Grammys, numerous chart successes and personal and professional accolades, as well as collaborations with some of the world’s top artists. McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music.

Hailing from St. Louis, McDonald arrived in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, honing his talents as a studio musician before becoming an integral part of Steely Dan

In the mid-’70s McDonald was invited to join the Doobie Brothers as the band redefined their sound with McDonald as singer, keyboardist and songwriter Top 40 singles “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Minute By Minute” and “What A Fool Believes.”

Through the ’80s and ’90s McDonald’s solo career took off with a string of hits including “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near),” “Sweet Freedom,” and the Grammy-winning James Ingram duet “Yah Mo B There.”

McDonald’s album Wide Open (2017), finds him collaborating with a special guests including Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis.

Mooy currently conducts the Lunch Break Jazz Ensemble, and the 70-piece Symphony Orchestra at SBCC. Under his leadership, the Sensemble was one of six finalist bands chosen for the Monterey Next Gen Jazz Festival for three consecutive years.

He is a Music Academy of the West alumnus and has toured the U.S. and Japan as a professional trumpet player. Last year he conducted the 2017 SCSBOA Honor Jazz Ensemble at the NAMM show and SCSBOA convention in Anaheim.

Ybarra is director of the SBCC New World Jazz Ensemble, and is a sought-out guitarist and recording artist in many styles, recognized as an authority in Flamenco and Latin styles.

His music has been featured on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and can be heard on episodes of the Showtime hit Dexter. of A number of Ybarra’s recordings have been used in movies, TV shows and commercials.

Ybarra is an adjunct professor of music at SBCC (where he is also an alumnus), directs the advanced Jazz Combo, and works with advanced guitar students.

Erskine began singing and creating music at an early age. Growing up in a musical household, she began her career performing music with her singer-songwriter father, Eric Erskine. She later took up the guitar and began writing her own songs.

She attended SBCC from 2015-17, taking classes with a focus on her music development. In 2016, she released her five song EP Last Thread and in 2017 a follow up album Paper Heart.

Erskine recently moved to Nashville, where she has discovered the same creative inspiration that she found at SBCC. She is working in songwriting groups to build a catalogue of songs and is working on a new EP with the duo HayTess.

Visit http://www.sbccfoundation.org.

— Jennifer LeMay for the SBCC Foundation.