Michael Medel Named to Board of Leading From Within

By | March 26, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Michael Medel
Leading From Within has announced the appointment of Michael Medel to its board of directors.

Professionally, Medel has spent the last 15 years working at Santa Barbara City College in a variety of roles and currently serves as the director of admissions and records. He also teaches part-time in the SBCC Department of Communication.

“Leading From Within offers an experience that keeps giving back," Medel said. "Its impact on its participants and the community just continues to grow. “I am eager to be part of its continued vision strengthening community leadership.”

Medel is an alumni of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program, run by Leading From Within.

He is the board chair for the 19th District Agricultural Association (Earl Warren Showgrounds) and previously served on the board of directors for The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.
 
Medel was born and raised in Carpinteria and currently lives in Goleta.

Founded in 2008, Leading From Within invests in people who drive and create change in Santa Barbara County. Their leadership programs, alumni education, and impact networks cultivate leaders who are prepared, connected and collaborating for the greater good.

— Carrie Randolph for Leading From Within.

 

