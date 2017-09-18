Michael ‘Miguel’ Chavez Magaña, 1931-2017

Posted on September 18, 2017 | 5:11 p.m.

Source: Mayra Segura

Michael ‘Miguel’ Chavez Magaña, 86, husband, father, and grandfather passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. He was born to Juanita (Chavez) and Desiderio Magaña in Mexico on Aug. 9, 1931.

Michael left his beloved Mexico and relocated to Northern California in the 1950s. He worked odd jobs throughout California until he settled into the Montecito area. There he worked for the Montecito Country Club for over 12 years, before starting his own landscaping business, which he owned, operated and managed for more than 30 years.

On Jan. 1, 1966, Michael married his "corazon" Rafaela "Anaya" Magaña in Mexico. Returning to the states, they moved to Carpinteria. There, they raised a family, and operated the business until his retirement in 2000.

After more than 20 years in Carpinteria, Michael relocated to Las Vegas. Retirement lasted a short 18 months. He worked another 13 years at New York New York Hotel and Casino.

Michael lived a very active life, loved to spend time with his family, landscaping/gardening, playing his penny slots, and building things. He is loved, he is missed, and he will be remembered.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Rafaela; son, Marco Antonio (Maureen) Magaña; daughter, Mayra Alejandra (Roberto) Segura; grandchildren, Taleesa Magaña Segura, Izabell Segura, Sofia Salazar Magaña, Andres Salazar Magaña and Dahrianna Segura.

He also is survived by his brothers, Leopoldo Magaña, Alfonso Magaña, Manuel Magaña, Arturo Magaña; sister, Alicia Lopez; four sisters-in-law, Dolores Diaz, Estela Jimenez, Natalia (Naty) Guzman, Margarita (Mago) Anaya; two brothers-in-law, Federico Anya, Aurelio Anaya and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and a host of other families and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita (Chavez) and Deciderio Magaña, and brothers, Salvador Magaña, Adolfo Magaña.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Burial will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery. The family will gather for a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Manning Park area A/2 in Montecito.

Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

— Mayra Segura.



