Michael ‘Ojo’ Ornelas of Carpinteria, 1951-2014

Posted on October 8, 2014 | 12:22 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Michael George "Ojo" Ornelas, 63, of Carpinteria, Calif., left us too soon on Oct 4, 2014.

Born May 26, 1951, to Abran and Aurelia Ornelas at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

He resided in Carpinteria, where he attended school and grew up with his many siblings, family members and friends.

Michael married Carol Farmer of Carpinteria, a loving and caring woman with whom he had a son, Anthony Ornelas. They began a journey in Washington, where they lived for 12 years and where Michael worked as a drywall laborer until the death of his wife, Carol.

He and Anthony made their way back to the California coast, where Michael loved to play hard. Carpinteria fourth beach is where you could find him basking in the sunshine, drinking a beer surrounded by many friends and family.

Michael was a charismatic, outgoing, loving man who adored his family and his only son, Anthony. He was a free spirit individual who lived life to his full potential. He loved music, sports, dancing and singing and was always the funny guy at the party. He could always make you laugh!

He held a special place in his heart for all his nieces and nephews of all ages, and he will be truly missed and loved by all.

Michael is survived by his 86-year-old mother, Aurelia Ornelas; son Anthony Ornelas; sisters Frances Alvarado, Alice Ramos (Pablo), Lydia Hernandez and Roseanne Dugan (Tim); brother Joe “Mighty” Rivera (Gloria); and countless nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Abran Ornelas, wife Carol (Farmer) Ornelas and brother Tony Ornelas.

The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.