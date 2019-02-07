Michael Palmer’s Goal Is Enough for San Marcos to Move On in CIF Soccer

Boys Soccer

Senior center back Michael Palmer extended the San Marcos boys soccer season by scoring in the 65th minute to lift the Royals to a 1-0 victory over Royal High of Simi Valley in a CIF-SS Division 2 first-round game at Warkentin Stadium on Thursday.

The Royals (15-5-6) will play their second-round game at Laguna Hills on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The goal sequence started with Jared Vom Steeg playing a ball in front of the Royal goal. The ball pinged around in the penalty area before Palmer stepped up and tucked it into the back of the net in the 65th minute.

Royal pushed to equalize, but the San Marcos defense and goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson kept the Highlanders at bay.

"I was pleased that we came away with a good result in the playoffs as it builds confidence for our team going forward," said San Marcos coach Paul McLean. "However, we did not play particularly well. We missed converting our chances throughout the game and made things harder on ourselves. The good news is we won the game and we are on to the next round."

