Michael Reagan Endorses Abel Maldonado for Congress

By Kurt Bardella for Abel Maldonado for Congress | November 5, 2012 | 2:01 a.m.

Michael Reagan on Sunday announced his endorsement of 24th Congressional District candidate Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria.

Michael Reagan
Michael Reagan

“We conservatives have a choice in Tuesday’s election for Congress and the choice couldn’t be clearer,” said Reagan. “In her 14 years in Washington, Lois Capps has voted with Nancy Pelosi 96 percent of the time. Capps voted for Obamacare and supported billions in increased spending and trillions in more debt on our kids and our grandkids. It’s time for a new direction in Washington and that’s Republican Abel Maldonado.

“Abel is the kind of Republican my father, President Reagan, would have liked. Abel will work to end reckless spending and out-of-control national debt and Abel will fight Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ radical, job-killing agenda. I urge you to vote for Abel Maldonado for Congress on Tuesday.”

“I am extremely humbled and grateful to have Mike’s support,” Maldonado said. “I have said many times that Ronald Reagan is the reason why I became a Republican. He didn’t care who got the credit, as long as the work got done, and that’s what’s wrong with Washington right now. Nothing gets fixed, problems get worse and the politicians keep asking for more time that we don’t have. I looked up to Ronald Reagan because he never let politics hold solutions hostage. I’ll promise the people of the 24th Congressional district one thing: If I am fortunate enough to represent you in Congress, I will never abandon the philosophy of optimism and commitment to solutions that Mike’s father embodied.”

Reagan added, “Lois Capps talks about helping the middle-class and fighting for small businesses, but the reality is her policies have done more to hurt a working class that is being crushed by higher taxes, lower wages and an increasing debt burden. My father would have appreciated Abel’s common-sense approach to governing. You can disagree without demonizing, build consensus without betraying your convictions and never allowing the complexities of politics to stand in the way of progress that helps everyone. We need more of that in Washington.

“Like my father, Abel believes in looking beyond the ideological entrenchments that have a bred a mentality of delay and inaction. He doesn’t believe governing should be dictated by the political calendar or by a party agenda. Abel will help move us beyond the question of who’s right or who’s wrong to a more substantial, meaningful dialogue that begins with simply asking what will work best to get the job done?”

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the author of The New Reagan Revolution. He is the founder and chairman of The Reagan Group and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation.

— Kurt Bardella is communications director for Abel Maldonado for Congress.

 
