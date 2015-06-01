Michael Smith Joins FastSpring of Santa Barbara as New Chief Technology Officer

Global award-winning digital e-commerce leader FastSpring of Santa Barbara proudly announces that industry leader Michael Smith has joined the company as its new chief technology officer.

Smith joins FastSpring as the former CTO for Verisk Analytics, and brings to his work for FastSpring an impressive track record of experience in partner engagement, risk management, systems thinking, data visualization, transparent modeling, scenario-based forecasting, and more.

“We’re really thrilled to bring Michael onto the FastSpring team,” FastSpring CEO Chris Lueck said. “Michael is a highly valued executive who has spent his career successfully facilitating technology initiatives and strategies. His background and expertise will play an essential part as FastSpring continues to evolve, and to accelerate and enhance customer options and platform features across the globe.”

Before his work with Verisk, Smith was the chief technology officer for Interthinx (a Verisk Analytics company), where he managed the design and deployment of hosted software services for automated fraud and compliance analysis, loan file reviews and more. Before Interthinx, Smith was chief software architect for Strategic Analytics, where he developed patented technologies in non-linear time series decomposition and scenario-based forecasting for retail lending. He also taught courses in complex systems analysis and portfolio modeling to top retail lenders around the world, developing new business in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Asia.

This wealth of combined teaching and real-world experience ensures that Smith will feel right at home in FastSpring’s atmosphere of constant innovation.

“Serving thousands of customers worldwide, FastSpring powers the digital economy with its superb cloud-based eCommerce and subscription management platform,” Smith said. “There’s no one better than FastSpring at helping companies to monetize their products and services online. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help them move forward to even greater success in the years to come.”

— Gabriela DeGuzman is a marketing assistant for FastSpring.