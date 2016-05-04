Michael Thomas Hagerty of Santa Barbara, 1947-2016

Posted on May 4, 2016 | 10:04 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Michael Thomas Hagerty of Santa Barbara passed away April 28, 2016.

Born Oct. 21, 1947, he was 68 years old.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel located at 450 Ward Drive.