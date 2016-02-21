For Michael Towbes, His Company’s 60th Anniversary Is the Reason to Celebrate

Developer may be an integral part of Santa Barbara community, but he prefers to deflect attention to record of service

Fresh off a plane from New York but without a hint of jet lag, Michael Towbes settled into a chair at the end of a long wooden table, looking as comfortable in a tailored suit as most people are in pajamas.

At 86, the longtime Montecito resident, real estate developer and prolific philanthropist explained he would never retire.

Towbes and his wife, Anne, made a deal a few years back that he could keep firing on all cylinders if the couple spends time away each month.

For February, it was their condo in New York City. Later this year, it’ll be Japan.

In a surprising choice, last fall the trip was to Burning Man, a festival in the Nevada desert where the daring display eccentric art and discover vehicles designed like dragons or cupcakes.

As a lifelong learner, Towbes invokes a “Why not?” mantra — one that has turned the white-haired senior into the storied tycoon who has transformed the landscapes of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties over the past six decades.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t been touched in some way by the work of The Towbes Group, his namesake firm that has developed more than 6,000 residential units, currently managing some 2,500 units along with more than 1.8 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in the tri-county area.

Others know Towbes from his role as co-founder and chairman of the board at Montecito Bank & Trust, which has assets of $1.2 billion.

As The Towbes Group celebrates 60 years in 2016, locals are reflecting on the impact the native East Coaster has had in the community.

His colleagues and friends are even working to get him his own Wikipedia page.

All of that is nice, and Towbes is nothing but grateful. He just doesn’t like the attention.

“I would be just as happy without the big party,” Towbes said in his downtown East Victoria Street office. “I like being busy. I still love what I do.

“The development business is a challenging one. We fortunately have been able to be in this business 60 years.”

• • •

Towbes developed a thirst for learning at a young age, walking the four blocks from his childhood home in Washington, D.C., to the library.

His father was a lawyer, and his business partner was a builder.

Towbes studied civil engineering at Princeton University and MIT. He spent time in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps during the Korean War and eventually moved to Los Angeles with his first wife, Gail, who died in 1996.

Since his arrival in California, Towbes has taken a wait-and-see approach to development that has kept The Towbes Group sustainable because of properties that derive income (rent).

He started building homes in Los Angeles in 1956 before learning of the housing boom in Santa Barbara County.

His business partner, Eli Luria, was the idea man. Towbes was the numbers guy.

“I think I’ve done a lot of projects in this community I’m really proud of,” Towbes said, highlighting his effort to rebuild The Granada Theatre 10 years ago.

“I think my favorite part is apartments. The only thing I like more than groundbreakings are ribbon cuttings.”

This year, Towbes will cut the ribbon to open 272 new units at Santa Maria’s Hancock Terrace apartments and see completion of a $65 million residence hall for the Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics at UC Santa Barbara.

Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett said he couldn’t think of anyone else who has left as big an imprint on development in Goleta.

The Calle Real Shopping Center has become an epicenter of the city, he said, and the apartment housing stock has helped working families.

Bennett used to live in a Towbes apartment complex in Goleta (Pacific Oaks), which he said looks as nice today as it did in 1981.

“There’s a real demand out there for the housing,” he said. “The impact has been tremendous and I’d like to think it’s been very positive.

“He’s always a tough negotiator. At the end of the day, I think he’s very fair. I truly believe he loves the community.”

The Towbes Group has helped Goleta fulfill its 2006 General Plan outlining future development, but that hasn’t stopped some residents from denouncing construction during the prolonged drought.

Towbes is working to finish the final phase of Willow Springs apartments, and designs are going through the channels for an adjacent 360-unit Heritage Ridge project, dedicating 132 units for seniors.

Bennett said it’s just happenstance that all these developments are going on simultaneously.

• • •

In real estate, it’s location, location, location.

For banking, it’s service, service, service.

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, considers herself an apprentice of Towbes, who taught her the mottos above.

He won’t develop somewhere that’s not within an hour drive because he wouldn’t know enough about the place to make an impact. He believes a community bank should lend to and serve its residents.

“He has an absolutely perfect poker face,” Garufis said of her mentor’s negotiation style. “He’s always willing to walk away. He’s a man of few words. He makes the most of every moment in every day. He’s a total gentleman. People feel very, very loyal to him.”

Apart from his role at The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust, he’s mostly stepped away from roles on other boards.

He always says he got into banking because he wanted to learn about borrowing — “I’m a developer, not a banker” — but Garufis knows better.

Towbes loves to serve, which is why when Montecito Bank & Trust is successful in business, he wants to give back to the community. The bank donates $1 million alone for its annual Community Dividends awards.

He views housing as another kind of service.

In the past 10 years, Towbes Group has built some 800 residential units in Santa Maria, all of which are slightly higher end and attract longer term residents, according to Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project.

Rupert created an economic impact study for one of those apartment complexes, the Sierra at Westgate Ranch, when Santa Maria officials were considering whether to approve the 211-unit development in 2012.

According to the analysis, total positive economic impact of the apartments over a six-year period was estimated at $34.5 million. Sitting idle, the land generated $689,178 in annual revenue.

While there was some annual loss to the city during the life of the project — $42,552 after applying $155,352 in general fund revenues — the study concluded the immediate positive economic impact “substantially outweighs the cumulative loss.”

That project was expected to increase Santa Maria’s population by 372 residents.

“The supply of housing isn’t really as high as we would like it to be,” Rupert said, noting more housing tends to bring the price of it down.

• • •

After Heritage Oaks is built in Goleta, Towbes said the South Coast will pretty much be built out.

He’s never been a fan of building up and thinks Santa Barbara officials are on the right track allowing more smaller high-density housing.

His only complaint is the development process keeps getting longer and longer.

The Towbes Group’s sights are set on Santa Maria, hoping to add to an extensive real estate portfolio that includes the Montecito Sea Meadows housing project, the Ridley-Tree addition to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Foothill Center medical offices for the Sansum Medical Clinic Foundation.

Towbes is happy to have lived in Montecito for most of his life, marrying his wife 10 years ago, living in the same town as one of two daughters and watching his two grandchildren (now 20 and 17) grow up.

He stays spry by playing tennis twice a week and can’t say enough about Garufis and Towbes Group president Craig Zimmerman, who both allow him to stay involved.

“We’ve made wonderful friends here,” Towbes said. “I’m providing a useful service. So why quit?”

The last time friends tried to throw Towbes a party, Garufis said he only agreed after organizers turned his 80th birthday bash into a fundraiser for Granada arts.

It’s safe to assume Towbes will broker a similar deal for this milestone anniversary.

