Michael Towbes’s Accomplishments Recognized With Wikipedia Page

The Towbes Group, Inc. and Montecito Bank & Trust are pleased to announce that both companies are solidified in the digital world with the creation and acceptance of a Michael Towbes Wikipedia page.

After all of his successes and accolades, Towbes’s most recent honor is no surprise, but having a dedicated Wikipedia page is still a humbling milestone that speaks volumes to the impact The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust have had over the years on the communities they serve.

While it is hard to fit anyone’s life story on one page, the Wikipedia article will give people a quick snapshot into the values and accomplishments of The Towbes Group, Montecito Bank & Trust and Michael Towbes.

The community involvement of both companies illustrates their efforts to make a difference through philanthropy. The bank’s Community Dividends program gives out $1 million annually to support hundreds of local nonprofit organizations.

Furthermore the Towbes Foundation has granted a lifetime total of $15 million to The Granada Theatre, a staple in the Santa Barbara Community.

Despite the fact that there are millions of Wikipedia pages, having a personal one is no easy feat. There is a rigorous screening process that candidates are vetted through in order to qualify.

Wikipedia editors apply a “notability” test to determine if the subject qualifies for their standards. If a company has invented something or if the founder is a person-of-note (e.g., a famous athlete, the first person to sail across the ocean), then they may be a good candidate.

The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust are very proud that Towbes was eligible and accepted.

To get a better understanding of how significant this accomplishment is, there are currently only 52 people in the Wikipedia data base who are from Santa Barbara County.

After years of service to the community, this level of approval checks off another reason to appreciate not only a tremendous leader, but celebrate both companies’ positive and profound impact on the community.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Ccrporation, is a locally owned community bank co-founded by Towbes in 1975, with branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village. The bank opened a Financial Services Center in Camarillo in 2014 furthering its ability to serve customers in Ventura County.

The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit, commercial and construction real estate finance, SBA loans, consumer loans, credit cards, merchant services, and online services such as mobile banking and cash management.

Its Wealth Management Division, with locations in Montecito, Solvang and Ventura, provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

The Towbes Group, Inc. has proven successful track records in the residential and commercial real estate arena. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, The Towbes Group has extensive expertise in development, construction, investment and asset management.

Widely recognized for delivering excellence across all its products and services, the award-winning fully integrated real estate firm has distinguished itself as not only a trustworthy, innovative organization but also as a vital community member.

Under the leadership of Michael Towbes, the company has developed 6,000 residential units and 1.8 million square feet of commercial properties primarily in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The group currently manages more than 2 million square feet of commercial space, including offices, light industrial and retail uses and approximately 2,500 residential units. In addition, they are currently developing new homes and apartments in Santa Maria.

More information can be found at www.towbes.com. The Towbes Group, Inc. is located at 21 East Victoria Street, Suite 200 in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group, Inc. and Montecito Bank & Trust.