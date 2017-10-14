Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Michelle Castle’s Botanicals Art Show Blossoms in Los Olivos

By Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association | October 14, 2017 | 4:44 p.m.
Peony watercolor by Michelle Castle. Click to view larger
Peony watercolor by Michelle Castle. (Michelle Castle)

An exhibit of botanical artwork by local artist Michelle Castle will be on view Oct. 30-Jan. 4 at Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, 2870 Grand Ave.

Castle’s botanical watercolor illustrations combine her fascination and appreciation for vintage etchings and stylized text with fine, hand-crafted papers.

Drawings from the 1600's-1700’s are hand-painted with watercolor into multi-dimensional illustrations. Some are then further manipulated digitally and printed on fine 100 percent cotton rag paper.

Castle has been an active participant in local community art, and is also the owner of Honey Paper, a bridal lounge and stationery design studio.

“Honey Paper melds my passion for exquisite design and paper with my love for entertaining and making our world a little more beautiful,” she said.

Artworks at the Botanicals show are available for purchase.

There will be a reception for the artist, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, during which visitors can meet Castle and learn more about her process and vision.

The botanicals exhibit is one of a continuing series of shows made possible by the efforts of Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café to showcase local art and artists.

Santa Ynez Valley Art Association, a nonprofit arts organization with some 30 years of history in the area, coordinates and manages the art without border installation in cooperation with the café.

A portion of art sales benefits the organization, and these collaborative efforts to keep art alive and accessible in the Santa Ynez Valley.

For more information on local arts, visit www.santaynezvalleyarts.org.

— Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association.

 
