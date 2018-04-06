Michele Herrera Joins RPM Mortgage’s Santa Barbara Branch

Previously with McAdams Financial Services, Michele Herrera brings more than 26 years of experience in real estate and mortgage lending to RPM's Santa Barbara team.

With access to RPM's expert lending services and innovative mortgage solutions, Herrera will offer her clients unmatched service and best-in-class home loan options. Her commitment to go the extra mile allows her to confidently and efficiently guide her clients through the lending process, and has resulted in a strong base of referrals.

Herrera’s passion for real estate and loan advising stem from her father and siblings, who are also in the real estate field. Herrera believes superb customer service cannot be taught, but is a natural desire to make people happy.

Serving both Northern and Southern California, she has genuine concern for her borrowers, and strives to exceed their expectations and earn their repeat business.

A Santa Barbara native, Herrera lives a healthy and active lifestyle. She is fluent in Spanish and is active in the Bishop High School Alumni Association, Cancer Walk of Santa Barbara, Heart Association Heart Run and the Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

— Kellcie Mullaney is a marketing coordinator for RPM Mortgage.