Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Michele Herrera Joins RPM Mortgage’s Santa Barbara Branch

By Kellcie Mullaney for RPM Mortgage | March 17, 2015 | 3:14 p.m.

Previously with McAdams Financial Services, Michele Herrera brings more than 26 years of experience in real estate and mortgage lending to RPM's Santa Barbara team.

With access to RPM's expert lending services and innovative mortgage solutions, Herrera will offer her clients unmatched service and best-in-class home loan options. Her commitment to go the extra mile allows her to confidently and efficiently guide her clients through the lending process, and has resulted in a strong base of referrals.

Herrera’s passion for real estate and loan advising stem from her father and siblings, who are also in the real estate field. Herrera believes superb customer service cannot be taught, but is a natural desire to make people happy.

Serving both Northern and Southern California, she has genuine concern for her borrowers, and strives to exceed their expectations and earn their repeat business.

A Santa Barbara native, Herrera lives a healthy and active lifestyle. She is fluent in Spanish and is active in the Bishop High School Alumni Association, Cancer Walk of Santa Barbara, Heart Association Heart Run and the Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

— Kellcie Mullaney is a marketing coordinator for RPM Mortgage.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 