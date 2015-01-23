Michelle Alferez Joins United Way of Santa Barbara County as Education Services Tutor

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the addition of Michelle Alferez as a new educational services tutor.

Alferez graduated from UCSB with two bachelor of arts degrees, in global studies and feminist studies. She is trilingual in Spanish, Portuguese and English.

During her studies, Alferez was committed to volunteer work and spent six months studying abroad in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, where she taught English in an underdeveloped community.

She also volunteered as a reading tutor for America Reads America Counts (AR/AC), a program that promotes literacy and mentorship with college students and young children. This program sparked her interest to work in the education field.

Prior to taking on the role of education services tutor, Alferez served as a program leader and math teacher for United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Fun in the Sun program as a special education instructional assistant at St. Andrews Preschool and as an A-OK (After School Opportunities for Kids) site coordinator at Adelante Charter School.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.