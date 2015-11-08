Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Michelle Bischoff Elected to Serve Second Year as Division Chief for Old Spanish Days Fiesta

By Old Spanish Days Fiesta | November 8, 2015 | 11:11 a.m.

Michelle Bischoff

Michelle Bischoff has been elected to serve her second year as division chief of celebrations for Old Spanish Days Fiesta

The organization is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions.

Bischoff has served on the board since 2009 and is actively involved in the 100 year planning committee.

She helps with invitations, assists the Flower Girls and works with volunteers.

Bischoff is a Santa Barbara native and a realtor with Good Management Company.

She is an active member in the community and also can be found volunteering with the California Dressage Society.

The 90-year-old Old Spanish Days Fiesta produces an annual eight day festival that is widely regarded as Santa Barbara’s premier festival.

