Friday, July 20 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Business

Visit Santa Barbara’s Michelle Carlen Appointed President of Central Coast Tourism Council

By Natalie Bovee for Visit Santa Barbara | July 20, 2018 | 11:35 a.m.

Michelle Carlen, director of sales for Visit Santa Barbara, has been appointed president of the Central Coast Tourism Council’s board of directors.

Michelle Carlen
Michelle Carlen

Carlen will serve a two-year term that begin July 1 for the volunteer tourism marketing organization, which promotes the Central Coast region.

“I am delighted to serve the Central Coast Tourism Council in this capacity,” Carlen said. “This is an exciting time with renewed focus for the organization. This week’s reopening of Highway 1 at Mud Creek near Big Sur (which took place Wednesday) will herald the return of international and domestic long-haul business to this region. For many visitors, driving the full route of the Pacific Coast Highway is a bucket-list item.”

CCTC has refined its marketing strategy and shifted priorities for the year, according to Carlen, to position the Central Coast as one of the top destinations within California for prospective visitors.

“As the Central Coast, we collectively offer an abundance of experiences unique only to our region,” Carlen said. “There couldn’t be a brighter future ahead, and it is an honor to work to extend the reach of our destinations by partnering together.”

Carlen has 20 years of professional experience representing coastal California destinations for destination marketing organizations. She previously served on the board of the Orange County Visitors Association.

Carlen is the director of sales for Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara South Coast, overseeing strategic development, direction and execution of film production, group sales and travel trade sales activities. Before her position at Visit Santa Barbara, she was the regional sales executive for Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Southern California Office and served as the director of sales for Destination Irvine.

CCTC is a cooperative marketing membership organization designed to promote California's Central Coast — a Visit California designated rural region. Membership is made up of tourism serving organizations and businesses, such as city and county DMOs, lodging, transportation and attractions.

Since 1989, CCTC's tourism promotion efforts have been designed to increase visitor demand for the area and generate increased tourism revenue, taxes, and employment. Marketing programs are also designed to complement stakeholders individual efforts and provide opportunities they aren't participating in on their own.

— Natalie Bovee is the communications manager for Visit Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 