Visit Santa Barbara’s Michelle Carlen Appointed President of Central Coast Tourism Council

Michelle Carlen, director of sales for Visit Santa Barbara, has been appointed president of the Central Coast Tourism Council’s board of directors.

Carlen will serve a two-year term that begin July 1 for the volunteer tourism marketing organization, which promotes the Central Coast region.

“I am delighted to serve the Central Coast Tourism Council in this capacity,” Carlen said. “This is an exciting time with renewed focus for the organization. This week’s reopening of Highway 1 at Mud Creek near Big Sur (which took place Wednesday) will herald the return of international and domestic long-haul business to this region. For many visitors, driving the full route of the Pacific Coast Highway is a bucket-list item.”

CCTC has refined its marketing strategy and shifted priorities for the year, according to Carlen, to position the Central Coast as one of the top destinations within California for prospective visitors.

“As the Central Coast, we collectively offer an abundance of experiences unique only to our region,” Carlen said. “There couldn’t be a brighter future ahead, and it is an honor to work to extend the reach of our destinations by partnering together.”

Carlen has 20 years of professional experience representing coastal California destinations for destination marketing organizations. She previously served on the board of the Orange County Visitors Association.

Carlen is the director of sales for Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara South Coast, overseeing strategic development, direction and execution of film production, group sales and travel trade sales activities. Before her position at Visit Santa Barbara, she was the regional sales executive for Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Southern California Office and served as the director of sales for Destination Irvine.

CCTC is a cooperative marketing membership organization designed to promote California's Central Coast — a Visit California designated rural region. Membership is made up of tourism serving organizations and businesses, such as city and county DMOs, lodging, transportation and attractions.

Since 1989, CCTC's tourism promotion efforts have been designed to increase visitor demand for the area and generate increased tourism revenue, taxes, and employment. Marketing programs are also designed to complement stakeholders individual efforts and provide opportunities they aren't participating in on their own.

— Natalie Bovee is the communications manager for Visit Santa Barbara.