Michelle Greene Promoted to Deputy City Manager of Goleta

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that Michelle Greene has been promoted to deputy city manager.

Greene has been the Administrative Services director since 2006 and served as a management analyst from 2004 to 2006.

This promotion comes as part of the reorganization of the City Manager’s Department.

“Ms. Greene is a tremendous asset to our community, and it’s a privilege to have a person of her caliber serving as our second in command,” City Manager Dan Singer said. “In this new role, Ms. Greene will have additional oversight of the organization as a whole and the production of the City Council materials.”

The Administrative Services Department has become part of the City Manager’s Department, and the staff duties are being refined with this merger.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.