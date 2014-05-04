Michelle Malkin: Hollywood Won’t Make a Movie About Killer Abortionist Kermit Gosnell, But You Can

Hannibal Lecter. Freddy Krueger. Jason Voorhees. Charles Manson. Jeffrey Dahmer. Ted Bundy. Hollywood loves a homicidal monster. But what happens when an evil being exposes the monstrosities of malign government neglect and deadly ideology? Crickets.

Tinseltown couldn’t conjure a bigger nightmare than true-life Philadelphia serial killer Kermit Gosnell. He preyed on hundreds of poor minority women. He systematically executed hundreds of healthy, living, breathing, squirming, viable babies by stabbing them in their necks and severing spinal cords with scissors and knives. This twisted murderer kept baby feet in specimen jars, which he crammed into the grisly refrigerators of his filthy “clinic.” For “research.”

A year ago this month, the monster Gosnell was convicted of murdering three babies born alive in his death factory. He also was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of his “patients,” 41-year-old Bhutanese refugee Karnamaya Mongar, who died of a barbarically administered drug overdose at Gosnell’s “Women’s Medical Society.”

Let me remind you that for 15 bloody years, public officials stood by and did nothing.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health knew of clinic violations dating back decades, but did nothing.

The Pennsylvania Department of State was “repeatedly confronted with evidence about Gosnell,” investigators found — including the clinic’s unclean, unsterile conditions, unlicensed workers, unsupervised sedation, underage abortion patients and over-prescribing of pain pills with high resale value on the — “and repeatedly chose to do nothing.”

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health officials who regularly visited Gosnell’s human waste-clogged offices did nothing.

Nearby hospital officials, who treated some of the pregnant mothers who suffered grave complications from Gosnell’s butchery, did nothing.

“Women’s health” advocates at the National Abortion Federation, the leading association of abortion providers that is supposed to uphold strict health and legal standards, determined that Gosnell’s chamber of horrors was “the worst abortion clinic she had ever inspected.” But they did nothing.

Hollywood bigwigs have not lifted a finger or raised a voice for the innocent victims of these criminal enterprises. But you can. Independent filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney and their crew are producing a made-for-TV movie on Gosnell, whom they rightly dub “America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.” These trailblazers have circumvented the information and entertainment gatekeepers before with their crowd-funded smash hit, FrackNation. They’re poised to upend the mainstream entertainment culture again. But they need your help.

For the past month, McAleer and McElhinney have conducted the largest-ever crowd-funding campaign in American history. Forced off of crowd-funding site Kickstarter by extreme pro-abortion censors, they are raising money on Indiegogo. Nearly 17,000 donors have contributed more than $1.6 million. The Gosnell moviemakers now have a little more than a week to reach their $2.1 million goal.

Why make a made-for-TV movie about Gosnell?

Because the Philadelphia Horror is a chilling tale of how mass murder, masquerading as “choice,” got a pass — and all Americans need to know about it.

Because there are vital lessons here for every daughter, mother and grandmother about the dangers of apathetic bureaucrats and the duplicity of “reproductive services” providers.

Because Gosnell may be behind bars now, but he is not alone.

California’s Dr. Andrew Rutland, Maryland’s Dr. Steven Brigham and Texas’ Dr. Douglas Karpen are just three of the Dr. Deaths who reportedly endangered women or killed babies born alive. Like Gosnell, Rutland killed an Asian woman after administering a drug overdose during a late-term abortion procedure. Like Gosnell, Brigham stored the bodies of late-term fetuses in freezers. Medical boards and health departments downplayed or whitewashed their murderous malpractice just like they did in Pennsylvania.

Thanks to McAleer and McElhinney’s vision, courage and tenacity, you can help end the cover-up once and for all. You can make a difference by donating at GosnellMovie.com. I can’t think of a better way to honor Mother’s Day: Show your reverence for life, help expose the truth, seize this cultural moment and make history.

