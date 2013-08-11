Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Michelle Malkin: What Took So Long to Expose ‘Filthy Filner’s’ Dirty Actions?

By Michelle Malkin | @michellemalkin | August 11, 2013 | 5:25 p.m.

Yuck. Is there a woman in his sights that pervy Democratic San Diego Mayor Bob Filner hasn't harassed, molested, insulted, propositioned, groped, headlocked or slobbered on while holding public office? In less than a month, the number of victims and witnesses coming forward has skyrocketed from three to 13. And the details have grown even more unbelievably sordid.

This isn't a local "sex scandal." It's a nationwide predator scandal.

When I last reported on this career creepster's case, his fiancee had broken up with him, his former spokeswoman had revealed that Filner told her to "work without her panties on," and the sheriff's office had set up a Bob Filner Abuse Hotline. It's been "lit up" with calls for weeks now, according to the city's former police chief.

Filner still holds his office and has been chilling out in "therapy," undoubtedly waiting for the heat to die down. He submitted a doctor's note last week to avoid a deposition hearing for the sexual harassment suit filed by his former communications director, Irene McCormack, who first described how Filner put her in his trademark headlock.

Beltway Democrats — and bizarrely, many Republicans — don't want to talk about his alleged serial sexual assaults. But more and more victims, many of whom were targets when Democrat Filner was a high-powered 10-term U.S. congressman and former chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, are finally speaking up.

On Tuesday, nurse Michelle Tyler blew the whistle on how Filner offered to help her patient, Iraq war vet Katherine Ragazzino, with Veterans Affairs problems only if Tyler agreed "to go to dinner with him, spend personal time with him and be seen in public with him."

Air Force veteran Eldonna Fernandez and Army veteran Gerri Tindley — both sexual assault victims of other scumbags — also revealed that Filner had propositioned them. And San Diego-based National Women Veterans Association of America president Tara Jones reported that there were seven or eight women in the group whom Filner had taken to dinner and groped — "grabbed breasts, buttocks, the full gamut. ... He's a sexual predator. And he used this organization for his own personal agenda."

San Diego City College official Lisa Curtin described a meeting in which Filner grabbed her hand and forced her to submit to a "saliva-filled kiss" — wait, it gets ickier and stickier — "including feeling his tongue on my cheek." Businesswoman Patti Roscoe related how Filner "slobbered down my chin." Entertainer Emily Gilbert told how Filner "proceeded to slide his hand down my arm and then did a little grab on my derriere" while she was singing for him at a fundraiser.

Last fall, two anonymous women who "worked for or around" Filner's congressional office warned Democrats in a letter about his "relentless and disgusting" behavior. "Many women in D.C. refer to (Filner) as 'Bobo,' 'Mr. Misogynist,' 'Nasty Narcissist' or simply 'Filthy Filner.'"

Headlock Bob isn't the only one who needs his head examined. When feminists ask how this could have happened for so long, they need to start asking every last enabling Democratic woman on the Hill. They need to start asking every last enabling liberal female pundit, columnist and media insider who peddled GOP-bashing War on Women propaganda while Filthy Filner was on the loose.

With the grope-and-headlock count rising like Bob's libido at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser, it strains credulity to believe that the Democratic female elite in Washington didn't purposely look the other way at this insatiable entrenched beast's abuse of power. Power doesn't just corrupt the old boys' club in three-piece suits. It corrupts the old girls' club in pumps and progressive clothing, too.

Michelle Malkin is author of Culture of Corruption: Obama and his Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks & Cronies. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), follow her on Twitter: <a data-cke-saved-href="https://twitter.com/#!/michellemalkin" rel="nofollow" rel="nofollow" href="https://twitter.com/#!/michellemalkin" rel="nofollow" rel="nofollow" "="">@michellemalkin, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 