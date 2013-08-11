Michelle Malkin: What Took So Long to Expose ‘Filthy Filner’s’ Dirty Actions?

Yuck. Is there a woman in his sights that pervy Democratic San Diego Mayor Bob Filner hasn't harassed, molested, insulted, propositioned, groped, headlocked or slobbered on while holding public office? In less than a month, the number of victims and witnesses coming forward has skyrocketed from three to 13. And the details have grown even more unbelievably sordid.

This isn't a local "sex scandal." It's a nationwide predator scandal.

When I last reported on this career creepster's case, his fiancee had broken up with him, his former spokeswoman had revealed that Filner told her to "work without her panties on," and the sheriff's office had set up a Bob Filner Abuse Hotline. It's been "lit up" with calls for weeks now, according to the city's former police chief.

Filner still holds his office and has been chilling out in "therapy," undoubtedly waiting for the heat to die down. He submitted a doctor's note last week to avoid a deposition hearing for the sexual harassment suit filed by his former communications director, Irene McCormack, who first described how Filner put her in his trademark headlock.

Beltway Democrats — and bizarrely, many Republicans — don't want to talk about his alleged serial sexual assaults. But more and more victims, many of whom were targets when Democrat Filner was a high-powered 10-term U.S. congressman and former chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, are finally speaking up.

On Tuesday, nurse Michelle Tyler blew the whistle on how Filner offered to help her patient, Iraq war vet Katherine Ragazzino, with Veterans Affairs problems only if Tyler agreed "to go to dinner with him, spend personal time with him and be seen in public with him."

Air Force veteran Eldonna Fernandez and Army veteran Gerri Tindley — both sexual assault victims of other scumbags — also revealed that Filner had propositioned them. And San Diego-based National Women Veterans Association of America president Tara Jones reported that there were seven or eight women in the group whom Filner had taken to dinner and groped — "grabbed breasts, buttocks, the full gamut. ... He's a sexual predator. And he used this organization for his own personal agenda."

San Diego City College official Lisa Curtin described a meeting in which Filner grabbed her hand and forced her to submit to a "saliva-filled kiss" — wait, it gets ickier and stickier — "including feeling his tongue on my cheek." Businesswoman Patti Roscoe related how Filner "slobbered down my chin." Entertainer Emily Gilbert told how Filner "proceeded to slide his hand down my arm and then did a little grab on my derriere" while she was singing for him at a fundraiser.

Last fall, two anonymous women who "worked for or around" Filner's congressional office warned Democrats in a letter about his "relentless and disgusting" behavior. "Many women in D.C. refer to (Filner) as 'Bobo,' 'Mr. Misogynist,' 'Nasty Narcissist' or simply 'Filthy Filner.'"

Headlock Bob isn't the only one who needs his head examined. When feminists ask how this could have happened for so long, they need to start asking every last enabling Democratic woman on the Hill. They need to start asking every last enabling liberal female pundit, columnist and media insider who peddled GOP-bashing War on Women propaganda while Filthy Filner was on the loose.

With the grope-and-headlock count rising like Bob's libido at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser, it strains credulity to believe that the Democratic female elite in Washington didn't purposely look the other way at this insatiable entrenched beast's abuse of power. Power doesn't just corrupt the old boys' club in three-piece suits. It corrupts the old girls' club in pumps and progressive clothing, too.

