Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Michelle Malkin: What Lies Ahead for Hillary Clinton’s Teflon Standard?

By Michelle Malkin | @michellemalkin | July 10, 2016 | 5:30 p.m.

There is a classic Latin epigram about double standards that resounds in the aftermath of the FBI’s surrender this past week to the corruptocracy:

“Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi.”​

Translation: “What is permissible for Jove is not permissible for an ox.”​

Jove is the Roman god Jupiter, untouchable ruler of the skies, wielder of the lightning bolt. The ox is a servile beast, sacrificial animal for elites in power, bearer of the heavy yoke.

FBI Director James Comey told us Tuesday what many of us have already known and long suspected: Hillary Clinton serially lied about her homeland security-jeopardizing homebrew email server, and the Obama administration is letting her get away with it.

After Comey hammered the final nail in the classified-information coffin, President Barack Obama, the enabler in chief, promptly whisked Clinton out of D.C. on his taxpayer-subsidized winged chariot for a joint campaign event in North Carolina and plopped her in front of a lectern carrying the presidential seal — where she stood and hurled her invective against Republican presidential rival Donald Trump, whom she called “unqualified and temperamentally unfit”​ to occupy the White House.

Unqualified pot, meet unfit kettle.

This is the smug sociopath who led a treacherous State Department team that lied to the public about the deadly Benghazi, Libya, terror attacks, who lied and continues to lie about her Clinton Foundation favor-trading money machine, and who lied repeatedly about compromising U.S. secrets.

Clinton’s campaign audaciously calls the systemic circumvention of transparency and security a “mistake”​ — like when Grandma butt-dials you accidentally or your toddler tweets out his Fruit Ninja high score on your work phone.

But this is what a bona fide mistake looks like: “Oops.”​

A one-off. A slip-up. A goof.

And this is what serial subversion of the law looks like:

“Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops. Oops.”​

That’s 110 oopsy-daisies — the same number of Hillary “I Did Not Email Any Classified Material To Anyone On My Email”​ Clinton’s emails the FBI tallied that contained classified information, ranging from “confidential”​ (the lowest level) to “secret”​ to “top secret,”​ at the time they were sent or received on her unsecured personal servers. The same wide-open servers the FBI told us on July 5 were possibly hacked by “hostile actors.”​

Speaking of hostile actors: While Clinton’s slimy husband was yukking it up with Attorney General Loretta Lynch in advance of the Teflon prima donna’s absolution, the Obama Pentagon announced that nine Navy officers had been punished after the humiliating “capture”​ of American sailors in Iranian waters in January.

One commodore was relieved for cause; the others face disciplinary measures that could effectively end their careers. Extreme carelessness and gross negligence, to borrow the euphemisms du jour, led to a ridiculous chain of events culminating in lost sailors giving up sensitive ship data, laptop passwords, cellphone access and even their military IDs to armed Iranian forces.

For demonstrating “poor leadership and judgment,”​ failing to maintain “proper communication with higher authority”​ and failing to show “appreciation of the threat environment,”​ the Navy screw-ups may well and should lose their jobs.

For her shoddy leadership and dangerous lack of judgment, along with her utter indifference to the threat environment her evasive actions pose to America, Hillary Clinton has the backing of Barack Obama to take his place at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

One standard for Jove, another for the ox. So it was in the fallen civilization of ancient Rome. So it is in corrupted America in 2016.

Michelle Malkin is author of Who Built That: Awe-Inspiring Stories of American Tinkerpreneurs and a senior editor at Conservative Review. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @michellemalkin, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 