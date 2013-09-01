Michelle Malkin: How Many More Nidal Hasans Are in Our Military Ranks?

A military jury sentenced unrepentant Fort Hood jihadist Nidal Hasan to death last Wednesday. But if another murderous Muslim soldier's case is any indication, Hasan may be sitting in the catbird seat for years to come. And our men and women in uniform will remain endangered by Islamic vigilantes in their own ranks.

Remember Sgt. Hasan Akbar? On March 23, 2003, this hate-filled soldier with the 326th Engineer Battalion lobbed stolen hand grenades and shot his M-4 automatic rifle into three tents filled with sleeping commanding officers at the 101st Airborne Division's 1st Brigade operations center in Kuwait. The grenade attack claimed the lives of two American patriots: Capt. Christopher Seifert and Maj. Gregory Stone.

Like Hasan, the militant Muslim Akbar gave plenty of notice that he was a threat to his fellow servicemen. His bosses pegged him as a menace with an "attitude problem" well before the fragging. Despite several incidents of insubordination and prior invocation of his Islamic beliefs to skip out of the 1991 Persian Gulf War, Akbar's superiors dispatched him to Kuwait on the eve of the invasion of Iraq — and put him in charge of clearing land mines. Sensitivity trumped soldier safety.

At Akbar's court martial, prosecutors read vengeful quotes from his diary, in which he vowed: "I am going to try and kill as many of them as possible," and "My life will not be complete unless America is destroyed." Eyewitnesses said that after his arrest he inveighed against his fellow troops: "You guys are coming into our countries, and you're going to rape our women and kill our children."

This soldier of Allah, not America, was sentenced to death in April 2005 on two counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of premeditated attempted murder. But Hasan Akbar, unlike his victims, still lives. And so does his Quran-inspired hatred of our soldiers (a pathology addressed specifically in the slide presentation Nidal Hasan gave to his colleagues at Walter Reed Army Hospital).

As I reported exclusively during the trial, Akbar stole a pair of scissors and stabbed an attending MP in the shoulder and neck. The judge downplayed the new attack as an "opportunistic stabbing." Meanwhile, Akbar's lawyers are using every opportunity to exploit the legal system. Eight years after his sentencing and 10 years after his jihad attack, Akbar's case remains on appeal. It is likely headed for the U.S. Supreme Court — and even after that, no execution will take place until President Barack Obama gives it a green light.

I can guarantee you there's a snowball's chance in hell that the Obama administration, which deemed Hasan's jihad at Fort Hood "workplace violence," will be rushing to send Akbar to meet his 72 virgins anytime soon.

You can also mark my words on this: Despite the blood-red flags and warnings of these soldiers of Allah, our feckless feds have done little to prevent the next Hasan or Akbar from striking again.

Past al-Qaeda-linked Muslim soldiers inside the U.S. military include:

» Army soldier Ali Mohamed, who pleaded guilty to conspiring with Osama bin Laden to "attack any Western target in the Middle East" and admitted his role in the 1998 African Embassy bombings.

» Navy reservist Semi Osman, who was linked to a terrorist training camp in Oregon.

» Jeffrey Leon Battle, Army reservist who pleaded guilty to conspiring to levy war against the United States.

» Navy sailor Hassan Abu-Jihaad (you read that right), who was convicted on espionage and material terrorism support charges after serving aboard the USS Benfold and sharing classified information with al-Qaeda financiers, including movements of U.S. ships just six months after al-Qaeda operatives had killed 17 Americans aboard the USS Cole in the port of Yemen.

» Army Pfc. Naser Jason Abdo, an overt anti-American agitator who plotted to kill his fellow soldiers to "get even" with the military and strike at kafirs (non-Muslims).

The common thread tying these infiltrators together? Hasan spelled it out for his deaf, dumb and willfully blind military superiors: "We love death more then [sic] you love life!" He recommended that the military allow Muslim soldiers "the option of being released" to "increase troop morale and decrease adverse events." Hasan's report was ignored by his superiors, excluded from his trial and goes unheeded at the Pentagon today. Political correctness is an American soldier of Allah's best friend.

— Michelle Malkin is author of Culture of Corruption: Obama and his Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks & Cronies. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , follow her on Twitter: <a data-cke-saved-href="https://twitter.com/#!/michellemalkin" rel="nofollow" rel="nofollow" href="https://twitter.com/#!/michellemalkin" rel="nofollow" rel="nofollow" "="">@michellemalkin, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.