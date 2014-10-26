Michelle Malkin: Obama ‘Shaken’ by Attacks in Canada, Hardly Stirred About U.S.

President Barack Obama says he’s “shaken” by last week’s violent attacks on three soldiers in Ottawa by Islamic jihadists. He immediately phoned Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to offer support and “solidarity.” He vowed to “remain vigilant.”

Too bad Obama didn’t show the same resolve after multiple attacks and plots against our troops by Muslim terrorists on our soil. And I’m not just talking about the “workplace violence” of jihadist Nidal Hasan, whose Quran-inspired Fort Hood rampage took the lives of 13 American servicemen and servicewomen and one unborn baby.

An entire parade of infidel-hating fanatics targeted U.S. soldiers long before Islamic State barbarians issued threats against our military personnel and their families this fall. What happened in Canada — what ISIS wants worldwide — has been happening here for years under Barry-come-lately’s watch.

Where was Obama when Muslim convert Muhammad Hussain was arrested in Maryland in 2010 after scheming to blow up an Army recruitment office to avenge his “Muslim brothers and sisters”? Hussain’s message: “Whoever joins the military, they will be killed.” He planned to “blow one recruiting center up ... then we hit another ... and just keep it movin’ ... Insha’ Allah. ... Insha’ Allah. ... Do it for jihad.” Next, Hussain told informants he would take on Andrews Air Force Base, blow it up and then take over the homes of military personnel.

Where was Obama when Ethiopian-born Muslim Marine reservist Jonathan Melaku — shouting “​Allahu Akbar” — fired shots at the Marine Corps Museum in D.C., the Pentagon, a vacant Marine Corps recruiting station in Chantilly, Va., and a Coast Guard recruiting station in Woodbridge, Va., during a months-long jihad campaign in 2010-2011?

Where was Obama when Muslim Pvt. Naser Jason Abdo, who went AWOL from Fort Campbell, Ky., was arrested in 2011 with explosives, a gun and jihadi propaganda? Abdo, who shouted, “​Nidal Hasan Fort Hood 2009!” after his arrest, planned to attack soldiers at a restaurant near the base.

Where was Obama when a gang of Islamic thugs in Newburgh, N.Y., was arrested plotting to “bring death to Jews” at nearby synagogues and “commit jihad” by shooting planes at the local Air National Guard base with Stinger surface-to-air guided missiles?

Where was Obama in June 2011 when Seattle jihadists Abu Khalid Abdul-Latif, also known as Joseph Anthony Davis, and Walli Mujahidh, also known as Frederick Domingue Jr., were busted after plotting to attack the Military Entrance Processing Station in Seattle in a shooting and grenade spree. “Imagine how many young Muslims, if we’re successful, will try to hit these kinds of centers,”​ Abdul-Latif (an admirer of Fort Hood killer Nidal Hasan) exulted. “Imagine how fearful America will be, and they’ll know they can’t push the Muslims around.” His bloodthirsty agenda: “Hopefully there will be more soldiers who come out of the woodwork to serve Allah.”

Where was Obama when Muslim convert Mohammed Yusuf (aka Jose Pimentel) was caught by New York City police in 2011 building a pipe bomb he planned to use to kill police and U.S. soldiers returning from war in Iraq and Afghanistan. Yusuf declared that he would wage holy war in the Big Apple to show that “there (were) mujahideen in the city ready to fight jihad here.”

Where was Obama when Rezwan Matin Ferdaus was arrested in Framingham, Mass., in 2011 while planning an attack on the Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol with explosives-packed model airplanes, automatic weapons and grenades? Ferdaus declared his intent to “disable their military center,” “cut off the military” and then “take care of the politicians.”

Where was Obama after an Islamic terrorist ring in Raleigh, N.C., got busted in 2009 plotting to bomb military installations and die “as martyrs in furtherance of violent jihad”? They received overseas training, conducted surveillance of the Quantico, Va., Marine base and conspired to kidnap, maim and kill American targets abroad, as well.

And where was Obama in June 2009 when Abdul Hakim Mujahid Muhammad walked into an Arkansas Army recruiting center, murdered 24-year-old Pvt. William Long and gravely wounded 18-year-old Pvt. Quinton Ezeagwula?

The Little Rock jihadist had planned on killing many more “infidel forces” in the name of Allah. “The U.S. has to pay for the rape, murder, bloodshed, blasphemy it has done and still doing to the Muslims and Islam,” Muhammad warned. “So consider this a small retaliation the best is to come Allah willing. This is not the first attack and won’t be the last.”

It took three days for the White House to issue a pathetic politically correct statement expressing “sadness” over the attack, which Obama opaquely described as a “senseless act of violence” (instead of the intentional, systematic act of Islamic terrorism that it was). In the same week, the Obama administration issued an immediate condemnation and statement of “outrage” over the shooting death of late-term abortionist George Tiller.

Where was Obama? Sabotaging our borders, restricting our gun rights, working to free Gitmo jihadists, decrying Islamophobia, demonizing conservatives, welcoming jihad sympathizers to the White House and putting politics over national security.

Now “shaken” over the death of a Canadian soldier killed by a jihadist, our president has barely stirred in response to the homegrown Islamic terror campaign against our men and women in uniform under his own aloof nose.

Michelle Malkin is author of Culture of Corruption: Obama and his Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks & Cronies.