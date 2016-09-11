Michelle Malkin: Terrorist Grandma Lynne Stewart Still Hating Cops After All These Years

Old age and illness have not dulled the tongue or treasonous soul of convicted jihad-enabling lawyer Lynne Stewart.

She’s as vile and violence-promoting as ever.

Freed from prison two years ago on “compassionate release” after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, the flaming 76-year-old radical is still championing left-wing massacres against the police.

And still kicking America in the teeth.

The Associated Press reported over the Labor Day weekend that the mouthy menace remains stubbornly devoted to “armed struggle.”

Translation: Sicko Grandma Stewart — as unrepentant and unapologetic as the rest of her rotten hippie pals in the bloodthirsty Weather Underground, Black Liberation Army and Black Panther movement — continues to endorse murdering her ideological enemies in the name of peace and social justice.

“Armed struggle,” is that what she would callously call the 9/11 jihad attacks on 3,000 innocent men, women and children? It’s what she calls domestic terrorist attacks on our police officers.

Stewart was sent up the river in 2005 after a jury found her guilty of helping terrorist Omar Abdel-Rahman — the murderous Blind Sheik — smuggle coded messages of Islamic violence to outside followers in violation of an explicit pledge to abide by her client’s court-ordered isolation.

Rahman’s idea of armed struggle: Calling on Muslims to “destroy” the West and “burn their companies, eliminate their interests, sink their ships, shoot down their planes, (and) kill them on the sea, air or land.”

Rahman greenlighted terror against Americans that led to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing; the 1997 massacre of Western tourists in Luxor, Egypt; the USS Cole bombing; and 9/11. Stewart helped foment even more violence by defying the trial judge’s communications ban and transmitting Rahman’s edicts of violence to his followers.

“From the moment she committed the first act for which she was convicted, through her trial, sentencing and appeals,” Judge Robert Sack of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals wrote, “Stewart has persisted in exhibiting what seems to be a stark inability to understand the seriousness of her crimes.”

It’s not that she’s unable to understand. Sicko Grandma Stewart just doesn’t give a flying knitting needle.

Yet, despite her barbaric lack of compassion for her fellow Americans slaughtered by the Islamic jihadists and murderous radicals she aided and adored, the Obama administration pushed successfully to spring her.

Why? Connect the dots. They’re family. President Barack Obama was best buds with Chicago neighbor and convicted Weather Underground domestic terrorist Bill “guilty as sin, free as a bird” Ayers. Stewart defended Weather Underground cop-killer David Gilbert, who remains in prison after his conviction in the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored truck robbery in Nyack, N.Y., that claimed the lives of two police officers and a private security guard. Waverly Brown, Edward O’Grady and Peter Paige were all military veterans from working-class backgrounds.

Gilbert’s convicted felon partner in cop-killing crime was the remorseless Kathy Boudin, who was freed in 2003 and now teaches at Obama’s alma mater, Columbia University. Their child, Chesa Boudin, was raised by Ayers and his wife and fellow Weather Underground terrorist, Bernardine Dohrn.

She co-led the group that planted a bomb at Chicago’s Haymarket Square police memorial; robbed National Guard armories and banks; bombed the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol, and the State Department; bombed the New York Department of Corrections; bombed a judge’s home, several courthouses, and an ROTC building; and bombed Chicago police cars, the NYPD headquarters and other NYPD precincts throughout the 1970s.

Fast-forward to September 2016. Several Weather Underground killers are back teaching at the campuses that bred them. The Weather Underground’s Chicago apologist is wrapping up two terms in the White House.

And the group’s legal handmaiden is now serving out her golden years cheering Micah Xavier Johnson, the evil, racist gunman who ambushed and killed five Dallas police officers in July as Black Lives Matter-inspired racial revenge over cop-related shootings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota. She also embraced Gavin Long, who shot three Baton Rouge cops (both black and white) a week after Xavier’s Dallas cop massacre.

The hate-filled Stewart blamed the victims for joining the thin blue line. She called the cop-killers “avengers,” not murderers of heroic husbands, fathers and grandfathers keeping the peace. Most perfidiously, she championed the police massacres as a “deterrent.”

That’s a clear, cold incitement to more violence and anarchy.

Sicko Lynne Stewart’s freedom is a middle finger to all law enforcement officers, first responders, their families, and the families of victims of Islamic jihad.

Cancer or no, Stewart’s compassionate release should be revoked immediately. She is a cancer on America.

