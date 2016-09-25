Michelle Malkin: U.N. Corruptocrats Should Spare Us the Refugee Sanctimony

Another United Nations summit in New York. Another finger-wagging extravaganza. Another useless “historic declaration” (nonbinding, of course) to save the world (by holding another summit ... in two years).

As America reels from the latest terrorist attacks by Muslim refugees and immigrants in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota, the world’s global do-gooders filled the Big Apple with their humanitarian hot air.

U.N. officials convened in NYC last week to push for “collective action” to "protect the rights of refugees and migrants, to save lives and share responsibility for large movements on a global scale.”

Let me put this as politely as possible: Bug off, U.N. nitwits.

Islamic jihadists are lopping off infidels’ heads; kidnapping young African girls, Christian missionaries and Western tourists; incinerating Afghan schoolgirls; imposing mass genital mutilation on Muslim girls and marrying them off to lecherous brutes while they’re still in grade school; pushing gays off of rooftops; mob-raping European women; casting fatwas on cartoonists, filmmakers and authors; and stabbing, shooting and bombing Jews, Christians and ex-Muslim apostates all over the world.

For starters.

But the real problem, the U.N. elites tell us, is “rising xenophobia” in countries whose citizens are sick and tired of open borders.

If only we uneducated heathens who oppose unfettered mass immigration to America from America-hating breeding grounds learned to appreciate “diversity” more, a Skittles-colored rainbow of peace and harmony would reign.

And yes, I know, “Skittles” is now a trigger word after Donald Trump Jr. used the treats in a completely innocuous homeland security meme on Twitter to illustrate America’s inability to separate murder-minded refujihadis from legitimate refugees escaping persecution.

To which I say: Suck it up, snowflakes. Terrorists are teaching their kids to slice throats and you’re whimpering over candy analogies? Talk about candy-asses.

Not to be outdone in the international sanctimony Olympics, President Barack Obama used center stage at the U.N. General Assembly to rail against self-preservationism in favor of "global integration.”

Instead of a full-frontal fusillade against al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and all the other homicidal spreaders of Allahu Akbar-it is, Obama aimed his sharpest barbs at American supporters of Donald Trump and U.K. voters who voted to withdraw from the European Union.

“A nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself,” he lectured.

(Pay no attention to the brand-new fence at the White House now nearly 14-feet high to protect Obama from unwanted outside “integration.”)

The U.N. production of Caring Theater is just the latest attempt by the world’s most feckless social engineers to compensate for their own abject, chronic failures.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, bloviated against “race-baiting bigots, who seek to gain, or retain, power by wielding prejudice and deceit, at the expense of those most vulnerable.”

What he didn’t talk about: the decades-old corruption, fraud, and abuse perpetrated by the United Nations itself and its vast refugee bureaucracy.

In Malaysia, U.N. refugee officials have been implicated in black market schemes to sell U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees cards and false identity papers in order to get resettled in the United States, Canada and Australia.

In Lebanon, Arabic-language newspaper Al-Monitor reported this year that “Aid organizations have become fountains of corruption, while ‘humanitarian mafias’ accrue massive sums” through U.N. funding.

Last year, fiscal watchdogs blew the whistle on systemic management of the U.N. refugee agency’s nearly billion-dollar budget over the last two years. An internal audit deemed every measure of financial controls over refugee relief funds “unsatisfactory.”

The report came just two years after another internal assessment raised red flags over “the lack of adequate managerial control” by U.N. officials contracting with third parties purportedly helping refugees.

All that came in the wake of the latest U.N. rape epidemic earlier this spring involving peacekeepers in the Central African Republican who sexually abused civilians, including more than 100 girls in one prefecture.

That outbreak follows years of brutal exploitation by U.N. staff members in Nairobi who shook down African refugees seeking resettlement in North America, Europe and Australia while the United Nations looked the other way.

And that scandal ran parallel to another widespread U.N. peacekeepers’ sexual predator ring involving refugees that stretched from the Congo to Bosnia and Eastern Europe.

U.N. brass downplayed the barbaric treatment of refugees in its care as the result of a few rogues. But rape rooms and Internet pedophile video productions were run by senior U.N. officials and other civilian personnel, untold numbers of whom fathered babies with young girls and teens held as prostitutes and sex slaves. Nothing has changed.

Before the world’s policemen barge in on us again to denigrate our efforts to protect our home, they should spare us the refugee sanctimony and clean up their own.

— Michelle Malkin is a senior editor at Conservative Review. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @michellemalkin, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.