Michelle Malkin: A Whole Lotta Democratic Corruption Going On

Has Nancy Pelosi seen a newspaper lately? (Pro tip, hon: Like the Obamacare monstrosity, you have to read it to find out what’s in it.) I’d love to see her face in the wake of the veritable epidemic of Democratic corruption now sweeping the country. Pelosi’s blink count must be off the charts.

I’m going to make it easy on Pelosi and put all of the latest cases in one handy rogue’s gallery reference list. But let’s not be naive. It’s clear to me that the Barack Obama/Eric Holder Justice Department is clearing the decks before the midterms. Prediction: The FBI’s GOP corruption shoe will drop right before the elections for maximum distraction and damage.

For now, let’s take stock of the jackassery:

» The Dirty Democratic Mayors’ Club: Charlotte, N.C., Mayor Patrick Cannon, who bragged about partying with the Obamas to help grease the wheels for city projects, was arrested last week on federal corruption and influence-peddling charges. He’s accused of accepting gobs of cash payoffs and Las Vegas trips.

The bust follows former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin’s conviction in January on corruption charges; former Trenton Mayor Tony Mack’s February conviction on cash bribes for a downtown parking garage; and former San Diego mayor and serial groper Bob Filner’s disgraceful resignation after conviction on sexual harassment-related charges; former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s conviction on extortion, bribery and conspiracy charges; and former Birmingham, Ala., Mayor Larry Langford’s corruption and bribery conviction.

» California state Sen. Leland Yee, D-San Francisco, gun grabber by day, alleged arms-trafficking gangsta by night: Yee made a decades-long career out of sanctimoniously demonizing gun owners and railing against the Second Amendment. He was arrested last week on corruption charges after an FBI sting found probable cause to believe Yee had conducted wire fraud and engaged in a conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and illegally import firearms. The Chinatown pol went so far as to discuss “details of the specific types of weapons” with a prospective donor. Yee is currently a candidate for California’s secretary of state office.

» Pennsylvania state Sen. LeAnna Washington, D-Philadelphia, party animal: Last week, a judge ruled that the Keystone State could proceed with a trial against Washington, who reportedly forced her legislative staff for eight years to use taxpayer time and money for an annual birthday party whose proceeds were diverted to her campaign account. She is charged with felony theft of services and felony conflict of interest. More than a half-dozen former employees blew the whistle. “I am the f---ing senator,” she screamed at one staffer who objected. “I do what the f--- I want, and ain’t nobody going to change me.”

» Rhode Island state House Speaker Gordon Fox, D-Providence, multiple-raid target: The powerful Democrat, beloved by the left for his gay-marriage activism, announced last weekend that he is stepping down from office after FBI raids on his home and work office. Fox is the target of several criminal investigations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, IRS and state police. Mum’s the word so far on the nature of the alleged criminal activity involved.

» California state Sen. Ronald Calderon, D-Montebello, all in the corrupted family: Calderon is on a paid leave of absence after being hit with a 24-count federal indictment for bribery and corruption. His brother also was charged with multiple counts of money laundering and influence peddling. Prosecutors allege the legislator accepted nearly $100,000 in bribes, plane trips, gourmet meals and golf games in exchange for political favors. He also is accused of paying his daughter $39,000 for a phony office job and paying $40,000 in “consulting” fees for a campaign website that didn’t exist.

» California state Sen. Roderick Wright, D-Inglewood, lying liar: Also on paid leave, the entrenched politician is now fighting his January conviction on felony perjury, false declaration of candidacy and fraudulent voting charges. Wright claimed to live in a rented room in an Inglewood home within his district, but the jury found his true residence was outside the district in upscale Baldwin Hills. The jury found he lied on candidacy declarations and voter registration documents and fraudulently voted in five elections.

» New York state Assemblyman Bill Scarborough, D-Queens, shady jet-setter: The FBI and state authorities raided his home and offices as part of a probe into his travel voucher practices. He blamed a “tabloid hit job” by the New York Post over questionable per diem claims totaling $60,000.

» Illinois state Rep. Keith Farnham, D-Elgin, child porn probe suspect: After sponsoring two bills to increase penalties for child porn possession, Farnham was the subject of state and federal raids last week on his home ... for possession of child porn. Over the weekend, he resigned his seat citing “serious health issues.” There’s a euphemism.

Remember: Pelosi famously promised to “drain the moral swamp” and end the “culture of corruption.” She cast herself and her minions as America’s political clean-up crew. But once again, the culture of corruption boomerang has swung back around to smack Democrats in their smug mugs. The cynical Swamp Drainers just hope you forget it all by election time. Don’t.

— Michelle Malkin is author of Culture of Corruption: Obama and his Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks & Cronies.