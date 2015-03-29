Michelle Swanitz Promoted to Senior Project Director at DMHA Architecture

Award-winning Santa Barbara architecture firm DMHA Architecture + Interior Design recently announced the promotion of Michelle Swanitz to senior director of projects. Michael Holliday FAIA, a principal architect with the firm, made the announcement Friday, March 27, 2015.

“Michelle’s contributions have been instrumental to the growth and success of our firm,” said Michael Holliday FAIA, a principal architect with the firm. “She is extremely well-versed in all phases of project design, documentation and construction administration.

“As senior director of projects, her experience and leadership, coupled with her depth of knowledge and commitment to delivering high-quality projects on-time and on-budget, will continue to help us design and build innovative solutions for our existing and future clients.”

Swanitz has worked with Holliday since 2007 as a project manager, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience in architecture, planning and project management.

Prior to joining the firm, she worked for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in San Francisco and LPA Architects Sacramento.

At DMHA, Swanitz has managed such noteworthy local projects as the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department tenant improvement, CMC Rescue offices and manufacturing, Westmont College Dining Commons renovation, and the Kimpton Goodland Hotel in Goleta.

Swanitz studied architecture at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and earned her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design from UC Davis.