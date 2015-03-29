Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Michelle Swanitz Promoted to Senior Project Director at DMHA Architecture

By DMHA Architecture + Interior Design | March 29, 2015 | 11:08 p.m.

Michelle Swanitz
Michelle Swanitz

Award-winning Santa Barbara architecture firm DMHA Architecture + Interior Design recently announced the promotion of Michelle Swanitz to senior director of projects. Michael Holliday FAIA, a principal architect with the firm, made the announcement Friday, March 27, 2015.

“Michelle’s contributions have been instrumental to the growth and success of our firm,” said Michael Holliday FAIA, a principal architect with the firm. “She is extremely well-versed in all phases of project design, documentation and construction administration.

“As senior director of projects, her experience and leadership, coupled with her depth of knowledge and commitment to delivering high-quality projects on-time and on-budget, will continue to help us design and build innovative solutions for our existing and future clients.”

Swanitz has worked with Holliday since 2007 as a project manager, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience in architecture, planning and project management.

Prior to joining the firm, she worked for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in San Francisco and LPA Architects Sacramento.

At DMHA, Swanitz has managed such noteworthy local projects as the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department tenant improvement, CMC Rescue offices and manufacturing, Westmont College Dining Commons renovation, and the Kimpton Goodland Hotel in Goleta.

Swanitz studied architecture at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and earned her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design from UC Davis.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 