Michigan State Completes College Cup Field at UCSB

It will be Spartans against Akron and Indiana vs. Maryland on Friday night at Harder Stadium

Michigan State filled the final spot in the NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup at UCSB by defeating James Madison, 2-1, on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Senior forward Ryan Sierakowski scored both goals for the Spartans in the second half.

Michigan State will be making its first appearance in the national semifinals since 1968 when it won the NCAA title for the second straight year.

The Spartans will play Akron in the semifinals at Harder Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m.

No. 2 seed Indiana takes on No. 11 Maryland in the first semifinal at 5 p.m.

All four teams have won national titles: Indiana has eight, Maryland two, Michigan State two and Akron one.

"This has been a goal of ours since I got here," said Sierakowski. "It was devastating losing to Indiana last year, and ever since that game, this is what we've been playing for, what we've been grinding for. To do it in front of a crowd like that was unbelievable. I couldn't have dreamt it up any better."

Michigan State and coach Damon Rensing have suffered heartbreak in the Elite Eight, losing to Notre Dame in 2013, Providence in 2014 and Indiana on penalty kicks last year.

The Spartans upset No. 4 Louisville and No. 13 Georgetown to reach the Elite Eight.

They fell behind James Madison in the first half but regrouped in the second half and pressured the Dukes.

The Spartans broke through in the 72nd minute when freshman forward Farai Mutatu flicked the ball forward to Sierakowski who put it away.

In the 81st minute, Sierakowski beat two defenders and stunned goalkeeper TJ Bush with a back-heel shot.

James Madison had given up only eight goals all year.