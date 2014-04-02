Author Mick Kronman to Read from New Book, ‘From Hooks to Harpoons,’ at Curious Cup Bookstore

Mick Kronman will read from his recently published book, From Hooks to Harpoons: The Story of Santa Barbara Channel Fisheries, published by the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 10 at the Curious Cup Bookstore, 5285 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

The reading is free to attend.

Kronman’s reading will review the gear types and people that have defined Santa Barbara fisheries since Native American times. He will draw upon his recently published book, From Hooks to Harpoons: The Story of Santa Barbara Channel Fisheries, the first comprehensive review of our region’s commercial fishing history.

This story — the one Kronman will recall — marries tales of fishermen who’ve plied our region with stories of how fishing gear, boats, markets and consumer taste for seafood developed over time.

Kronman grew up in Santa Monica, a great place to snorkel, fish, surf and generally fall in love with the sea. So, after he received a bachelor’s degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara, he promptly went fishing for 10 years, working his way from passenger-vessel deckhand to licensed captain to commercial fisherman who jigged albacore, hook-and-lined rock cod and harpooned swordfish.

Following his fishing career, Kronman worked as a maritime consultant and journalist, publishing more than 1,500 stories and earning two national literary awards. As a consultant, he represented several fishing organizations in regulatory and political arenas. He also managed several projects in the Santa Barbara Harbor, including design and construction of a fishermen’s ice machine and new fish hoist, plus a set of fisheries interpretive plaques that line the port’s breakwater sidewalk.

In May 2000, Kronman took a job as the City of Santa Barbara’s harbor operations manager, which he holds to this day. The job involves oversight of 10 Harbor Patrol officers and one Harbor Patrol supervisor. He also manages the operations function of a 1,200-slip marina. For the past 11 years, he has served on the Board of Directors of the California Harbor Masters and Port Captains Association, which has twice named him statewide Harbor Master of the Year.

Kronman lives in Goleta with his wife, Ginger, and their 18-year-old son, Cole.

— Kiona Gross represents the Curious Cup Bookstore.