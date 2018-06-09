Mick Luckhurst Named Bishop Diego’s Boys Soccer Coach

Boys Soccer

Mick Luckhurst has been named the boys soccer coach at Bishop Diego, Athletic Director Dan Peeters announced Saturday.

Luckhurst, a former kicker in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, has served as an assistant football coach for the varsity and JV teams at Bishop Diego and has assisted with the school's boys golf program.

"I have had the pleasure to work with Mick on special teams as part of our football staff the past three years and am thrilled that he will be taking on a leadership role in the athletic department," said Peeters in a statement. "I am confident the boys in the soccer program will grow as players and young men under his direction. He is a gifted communicator and is adept at instilling confidence in the kids he works with."

Luckhurst has been involved in the soccer community. He's served on the Santa Barbara Soccer Club board since 2011 and has been active in coaching his five children in the sport.

Luckurst was a four-year starter on his high school soccer team and in his first year in college in England led his team in scoring. He then attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he starred in rugby and football. He was a key player in leading the Bears to their first two national collegiate rugby titles (1980-81).

He enjoyed a seven-year career with the Falcons and retired in 1988 as the team's all-time leading scorer.

His sons Jack and Adam are athletes at Bishop Diego. Jack Luckhurst is considered one of the top kickers and punters in the state.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .