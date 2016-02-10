Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:19 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Microsoft Visits Devereux California for Day of Caring

Volunteers from Microsoft with Devereux individuals and employees after the event. Click to view larger
Volunteers from Microsoft with Devereux individuals and employees after the event. (Devereux California photo)
By Cassi Noel for Devereux California | February 10, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Staff and residents of Devereux California welcomed approximately 130 Microsoft employees to its campus in Goleta on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. Throughout the afternoon, Microsoft volunteers completed a total of seven projects, everything from providing technical assistance to completing renovation and beautification tasks.

A previously unused outdoor courtyard was transformed to a welcoming oasis. Microsoft provided waterproof paint for the flooring of the Weisman Courtyard and volunteers assembled patio furniture, fountains, planters and potted plants.

Other volunteers washed and detailed 20 agency vehicles and provided a winter clean-up of the Devereux California Greenhouse. Others provided expertise in analysis of digital billing forms and the Devereux California’s website.  

The most fun of all, however, was creating an outdoor carnival with the ladies and gentlemen of Devereux California. The carnival consisted of games and arts and crafts activities, including face-painting, pottery pot painting, painting and decorating picture frames and playing fun games for prizes.

Jackie, a Devereux individual and longtime employee of Devereux California, said the Day of Caring ranks as one of her favorite events. Jackie made it her mission to let Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, know “This was the best event ever! I had so much fun with all the Microsoft people!"

Microsoft not only supplied the manpower but also generously contributed $6,500 to cover the costs of project supplies. Additionally, Microsoft pledged an additional donation in the amount of approximately $7,500 to benefit the ladies and gentlemen served by Devereux California.

“We are very grateful to Microsoft and Lisa Mundy, Microsoft coordinator for this project, for coordinating this wonderful day of service and for the donation to our center. I hope they enjoyed visiting our campus and meeting our staff and individuals as much we enjoyed hosting them,” said Amy Evans, executive director of Devereux California.    

The Day of Caring culminated in a Latin themed dinner celebration, held at Bacara Resort and Spa the following day, in which 50 Devereux staff and individuals attended.

“It was truly a magical event,” said Evans.

— Cassi Noel is the manager of external affairs at Devereux California.

