Mid-Week Halloween in Isla Vista Was Anything But Spirited

Halloween in Isla Vista was anything but spooky Wednesday night, as the campus community’s once infamous street party appears to have largely given up the ghost.

There were only scatterings of people out in costumes throughout the evening, according to Sgt. Dan Calderon of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At 10:20 p.m., Calderon described the scene in Isla Vista:

“I’m standing on the corner of Camino del Sur and Del Playa Drive. There are seven law-enforcement offices, including myself, and no one in sight.”

Calderon said the holiday falling mid-week likely was a factor in the low turnout of revelers, along with upcoming midterm exams and the continued concerted effort of UCSB officials and students to keep the annual celebration peaceful and local.

As it has in recent years, UCSB played host to a students-only concert at the campus Events Center on Saturday night, typically one of the most active nights for revelers. There also was a big rivalry soccer game that evening between the Gauchos and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

“Those were good,” Calderon said. “It kept people busy.

The Sheriff’s Department had full staffing out on the streets Wednesday night, but few problems were reported, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

