Girls Volleyball

Middles Are Solid for Dos Pueblos in Sweep of Royal

Dos Pueblos middle Ally Mintzer hits past a Royal blocker during the Chargers’ sweep in their home opener at Sovine Gym. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 24, 2017 | 9:51 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos middle attack was too much for Royal in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 girls volleyball sweep on Thursday night at Sovine Gym.

Ally Mintzer and Danielle LaGrange combined for 11 kills and disrupted Royals' attack with their presence at the net. Mintzer added three blocks. 

"Our middles were really solid for us tonight, earning us a lot of points," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. 

Katelyn Mires had a productive night on the outside, blasting 11 kills. Becky McKinny served three aces and Alison Minnich and Oliveya Leon were steady and strong in the back row, said O'Carroll.

"I'm proud of our team for getting another win this week as we aim to gain some game-time experience before beginning our tough Channel League schedule," said O'Carroll. "The girls maintained their composure from start to finish and got the job done."

The Chargers (2-0) are back home for a match against Newbury Park on Tuesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

