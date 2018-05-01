Midland School Hosting Informational Coffee in Santa Barbara

Midland School is an independent co-educational boarding school for grades 9 through 12 in Los Olivos.

Midland lives its mission: to provide an unparalleled and unique college preparatory boarding school experience to a diverse student body. Through study and work, Midland teaches the value of a lifetime of learning, self-reliance, simplicity, responsibility to community and the environment, and love for the outdoors.

Midland School teaches scholarship, leadership, fine arts and environmental stewardship on its 2,860-acre Los Olivos campus.

