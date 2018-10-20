Midnight Monday Is Deadline to Register to Vote in Nov. 6 Election

Monday at 11:59 p.m. is the registration deadline to vote in the Nov. 6 general election.

Voters who have moved or changed their name must update their registration by completing a new voter registration form.

On Oct. 9, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office sent vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters who live in mail ballot precincts. County Voter Information Guides began being mailed out Sept. 27.

Voters who have not received a ballot or a County Voter Information Guide are encouraged to contact the Elections Office by calling 800.722.8683. Click here to verify voter registration online, or call 805.568.2200 to verify registration status.

Click here to register online before midnight on Monday or complete a mail-in voter registration form available at any county Elections Office, local libraries, post offices or DMV offices.

Mailed registrations that were postmarked on or before Monday will be accepted for the Nov. 6 election, according to the Elections Office, which is offering extended hours for voter registration and ballot issuance.

All three of the county’s election offices are open Monday until 6 p.m.

If a voter is unable to register by the Monday deadline, he or she has the choice to register and vote through Nov. 6 using the conditional voter registration option that allows people to register and vote a provisional ballot, election officials said. Conditional voter registration is only available in person at the Elections Office.

Elections Office locations include:

» 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, except holidays, at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

» 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, except holidays, at 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102, in Lompoc.

» 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, except holidays, at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, in Santa Maria.

