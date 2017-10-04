Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Midnight MYNX to Debut New Original Songs with EP Launch Party at SOhO

By Midnight MYNX | October 4, 2017 | 11:00 a.m.

Midnight MYNX, Santa Barbara’s genre-busting, all-woman rock band, will debut its new original songs with an EP launch party at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at SOhO, 1221 State St.

The EP, titled Viva La Diva, was recorded during the summer at Angelic Studios in the United Kingdom with producer JR Richards, former lead singer and songwriter of Santa Barbara’s celebrated rock band Dishwalla.

The tracks reflect an unmistakable female genesis and love of rock music that inspired the women to come together to form Midnight MYNX. Track one features "Someday Is Today," an inspirational song recognizing that it’s never too late to pursue a dream. Track two features "Love Shock," a sexy and strong rock guitar song, and the title track, "Viva La Diva," a rock anthem celebrating and empowering women of all ages.

Debuting nearly seven years ago at SOhO, Midnight MYNX — with Vivien Alexander (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Laurie Deans (lead guitar), Stacey Fergusson (bass and vocals), Dawn Sherry (keyboards and percussion) and Donna Eveland (drums) — has continued to grow its eclectic repertoire. With an extensive rock-the-dance-floor set list that covers the likes of everyone from Johnny Cash to the Clash and today’s current hits, the girls play private gigs, venues and festivals in Santa Barbara and all over the Southland.

Click here for more information, or find Midnight MYNX on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, ReverbNation or Bandcamp. The band can be reached by email at [email protected].

Midnight MYNX, an all-woman rock band based in Santa Barbara, will debut its latest songs with an EP launch party Oct. 13 at SOhO. Click to view larger
Midnight MYNX, an all-woman rock band based in Santa Barbara, will debut its latest songs with an EP launch party Oct. 13 at SOhO. (Midnight MYNX photo)
