Midweek Rain On the Way After Santa Maria Breaks Another Heat Record

After a record-breaking heat wave, Santa Barbara County weather is expected to cool down and get some rain mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Maria broke another heat record Monday with its 88-degree afternoon, blowing past the 1985 high of 84.

Oxnard, Camarillo, Los Angeles and Long Beach broke heat records Monday as well, all with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Both ends of the county broke heat records last week with temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny and clear with a temperature drop to the high 60s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a light chance of showers throughout the county on Wednesday, an 80-percent chance of rain Wednesday night, and a 30-percent chance of showers Thursday.

Lompoc is expected to be cooler, in the low 60s, but weather will warm up again with clear skies for the weekend.

