Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Midweek Rain On the Way After Santa Maria Breaks Another Heat Record

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 15, 2016 | 5:53 p.m.

After a record-breaking heat wave, Santa Barbara County weather is expected to cool down and get some rain mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Maria broke another heat record Monday with its 88-degree afternoon, blowing past the 1985 high of 84.

Oxnard, Camarillo, Los Angeles and Long Beach broke heat records Monday as well, all with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Both ends of the county broke heat records last week with temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny and clear with a temperature drop to the high 60s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a light chance of showers throughout the county on Wednesday, an 80-percent chance of rain Wednesday night, and a 30-percent chance of showers Thursday.

Lompoc is expected to be cooler, in the low 60s, but weather will warm up again with clear skies for the weekend.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 