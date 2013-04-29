Midweek Winds Expected to Push South Coast Temperatures into the 80s

Weather officials are watching a developing high-pressure system that could generate strong offshore winds by midweek, raising fears of fire danger across Southern California.

The National Weather Service said moderate offshore winds could develop as early as Wednesday, spurring an extended period of very warm and dry conditions in inland areas through Friday.

Santa Barbara County’s backcountry could experience temperatures in the upper 90s and single-digit humidity although a shallow marine layer is expected to keep coastal temperatures slightly cooler.

The South Coast should see daytime highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s Monday, with temperatures in the upper 60s on Tuesday. Beginning on Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid-70s and the 80s through the weekend.

