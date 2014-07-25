Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:11 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Midwife Mary Jackson to Lead Bonding Workshop for Expectant Parents

By Holly Chadwin for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | July 25, 2014 | 7:55 a.m.

Renowned midwife and international speaker Mary Jackson will share her wonderful techniques for bonding and sharing with your baby, both prenatally and at birth, during a free workshop titled "Bonding with Your Precious Newborn" from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6 at the Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara/Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

She will also discuss how your own birth experience can affect and color your baby's experience.

Jackson has been a home birth midwife since 1975. She is participating in cutting-edge research about imprints that occur around the time of conception, pregnancy and birth, and how they affect us throughout the rest of our lives and what it takes to heal from challenges in these experiences.

She has spoken internationally at conferences, elementary, junior high and high schools, colleges, graduate programs, and at hospital trainings for doctors, nurses and midwives.

Jackson Midwifery offers services in prenatal care, home birth, postpartum care, breastfeed support, birth and parenting classes, and more. Click here to learn more.

The event is free and open to expectant parents. RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, call 805.957.1116 x109, email [email protected] or click here.

— Holly Chadwin is the children and family programs coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

