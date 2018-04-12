Midwives Help Give Birth to Beer for Fundraiser

Join the midwives of the Santa Barbara Birth Center (SBBC) for a fundraising event, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at The Brewhouse, 229 W. Montecito St.

The Brewhouse is a silver sponsor for the upcoming SBBC 5k Run/Walk and Wellness Fair, Saturday, May 5.

Proceeds from the featured beer Anything She Says Gose will directly support the Santa Barbara Birth Center's subsidy fund. Anything She Says Gose is a top-fermented beer (pronounced Goes-uh). It was crafted in March with help from the midwives.

The SBBC subsidy fund affords low-income and under-insured women access to the out-of-hospital care provided by the Birth Center, a 501c3 nonprofit.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase to bid on a variety of themed prize baskets full of goods and services from local businesses.

The fundraiser will include live music, food/beer/wine, massages, ice cream, and a variety of local vendors and businesses.

Vendors include Heat Culinary Food Truck, Nalulife Creations, McConnell's Fine Ice Cream, Virtuosa Studio, k'Boodle, Tinkle Belle, Special Handmade, Kindermusik, Marshak Wine Company, The Brewhouse, and an entire section of massage therapists.

The 5k Run/Walk & Wellness Fair on May 5 is open to the public. It is not necessary to be a Birth Center family (or even have kids) to participate.

Learn more and register for the 5k at Active.com. Search Santa Barbara Birth Center.

For more on SBBC, visit http://www.sbbirthcenter.org.

— Santa Barbara Birth Center.