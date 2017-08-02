Migrant Education Program Gives Students Academic Assist

Nearly 600 Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students got a helping hand this summer in a program designed to recover course credits and keep them on the path to graduation.

The dedicated English learners, migrant students and staff divided their time between morning and afternoon sessions where they mastered academics and sound study habits.

They also received counseling, college/career readiness tips and information from the Center for Employment Training.

The program was put on by the Multilingual and Migrant Education Program.

Students, such as Veronica Hernandez, from Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Righetti high schools found the extra educational opportunities inspiring.

“I built great friendships that with whom I shared unforgettable moments,’’ Hernandez said. “I learned what it is to be held accountable and refocus on my studies even though I work full time.

"I believe it is important to not give up and know that everything can be accomplished if you put your mind to it.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Ms. [Maritza] Olguin who is an excellent teacher and an incredible person," Hernandez said. "Without her help and knowledge, the goal of writing our first children's book would not have been possible.

"She taught us that our current life does not determine what we will become, that this is only the beginning of the rest of our lives.’’

Olguin praised many students for making their education a priority: “I was so proud of my students who made it to school every day despite working into the wee hours of the night,’’ she said.

“They are to be commended for helping their family out financially, while at the same time keeping up with their studies. I was honored to have been part of their life, even for a few weeks,” she said.

MMEP director María Larios-Horton described the experience as a positive group effort:

“It was incredibly rewarding to see a team of educators and support staff come together to put on a program that will ultimately give our students a greater chance of success in high school," she said.

“It is even so much more rewarding to see the students enjoying their time at summer school when they could be at home,’’ Larios-Horton said.

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.