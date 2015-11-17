County Education Office’s Migrant Education Program Sets Date for Day of the Farm Worker

Advice

The arduous work of the agricultural worker will be celebrated during the Day of the Farm Worker, a free event sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Migrant Education Program and its community partners, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

This family event will provide attendees access to free medical, dental and vision exams; physical activity and healthy meal demonstrations; recreational activities for children; and free clothes and books.

Community agencies will provide information on education, nutrition, legal and community services available. Food will be available for purchase.

“We all benefit from the wonderful gifts agricultural workers provide to our own families: meats, vegetables, fruits, dairy, seeds, nuts, grains, eggs and much more," said County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the event. "It is fitting that we pay tribute to their hard work and accomplishments. Local businesses and organizations also benefit from the products and services consumed by agricultural workers and their families.”

The Migrant Education Program is a national program that provides educational, health and social support services to eligible children and young adults from birth to 21 years old.

In 2014-15, California had more than 103,000 migrant children enrolled in its 20 regions. Region 18 serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, which are home to more than 2,200 migrant children and young adults.

Information about whether a child qualifies for services is available by contacting the regional office in Santa Maria at 805.922.0788 or by asking a Migrant Education Services Specialist at the Day of the Farm Worker event.

“Our nation’s economy depends on the agricultural industry,” Cirone said. “We hope the community will join us in paying tribute to the workers of this vital industry.”

For more information, call the Migrant Education staff in Santa Maria at 805.922.0788.

— David J. Lawrence represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.