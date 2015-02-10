Migrant Education Students from Santa Maria Touring Washington, D.C.

More than a dozen Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students are visiting the White House during a tour of Washington, D.C.

The Migrant Education students from Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools are also visiting other foundations of democracy including Capitol Hill, the Washington Monument and various historical sites.

The civics education program called “Close Up Washington, D.C.” is paid for with “Close Up” Fellowships, fundraising activities, the Migrant Program, and the students’ own contributions. The students left Saturday and will return Friday.

Righetti student Yosduan Ramos is having the time of his life.

“This is an experience that I will never forget and I’m really thankful for the people who made this possible for me," Ramos said.

Educators including SMHS teacher Amy Hennings believe the “Close Up” program informs, inspires and empowers young people to exercise their rights and accept the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy.

“They will experience our government and the political process firsthand by interacting with congressional members and engaging in daily workshops," SMHS social science co-chair and Close Up advisor Richard Guiremand.

Migrant advisor Adriana Martinez agreed, adding, “I am very excited for our students to experience a new place and learn as much as they can about their rights and responsibilities of citizenship."

Students participated in a rigorous application and interview process to be considered for this trip, according to director of Multilingual and Migrant Education Programs María Larios-Horton.

“It is so important that these high achieving students who have overcome remarkable challenges receive first-hand experience with how our government works," she said.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.