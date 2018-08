Posted on August 14, 2018 | 2:45 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Miguel Angel Garcia, 43, of Santa Barbara, died Aug. 11, 2018. He was born April 7, 1975.

Visitation is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Welch-Ryce-Haider. Rosary, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Welch-Ryce-Haider. Mass is Thursday, Aug. 16, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St. Interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.