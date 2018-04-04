Mikaela Keefer, Kyril Van Schendel Win Carpinteria Invitational Titles

Cross Country

Carpinteria's Mikaela Keefer and Cate's Kyril Van Schendel took top honors Wednesday at the Carpinteria Invitational cross country meet on the Carpinteria Bluffs.

Keefer repeated as the girls champion with a time of 20:19 on the 3-mile course. She helped Cate win the team title with 36 points. Santa Paula was second with 40 and Cate finished with with 50 points.

Cate's Isabelle de Oca finished third in 20:52 and Billa Hillyer of the Rams was sixth in 22:31.

In the boys race, Van Schendel set a meet record with a time of 17:10. Henry Walsh of the Rams was fourth in 18:50.

Carpinteria won the team title with 41 points, followed by Santa Paula (46 points), Cate (57) and Santa Clara (91).

