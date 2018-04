Mikala Triplett Sweeps Again in Dos Pueblos Victory Over Buena

Tennis

Mikala Triplett improved her season record to 41-2 and the Dos Pueblos girls tennis team defeated Channel League opponent Ventura 14-4 on Tuesday at home.

In addition to Triplett's sweep, the Chargers (12-3, 6-1) swept all nine doubles sets.

"I am proud of my team who stayed consistent and purposeful in their matches," said Dos Pueblos head coach Liz French.

The Chargers take on rival Santa Barbara High on Thursday at Santa Barbara.

