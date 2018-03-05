Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:28 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Mikayla Blair Named Carpinteria’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Mikayla Blair is described by Carpinteria High softball coach Henry Gonzalez as the Energizer Bunny.

“She has endless desire and energy to be the best at whatever she does,” Gonzalez said.

Blair has proven it on the field and in the classroom at Carpinteria. She was recognized for it by being named the school's Scholar Athlete of the Year Award winner at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Blair is a three-sport athlete for the Warriors, participating in golf, basketball and softball. She's also a musician,  playing the clarinet in the school’s marching, concert and jazz bands.

She does all of that while maintaining a 4.33 GPA. Her class load includes Advanced Placement English literature and composition, dual enrollment political science and economics and virtual enterprise yearbook.

Blair has been recognized for her athletic and academic success by the Tri-Valley and Frontier Leagues in all three sports. She was first-team All-Frontier League in softball in 2017 and earned All-CIF Division 6 honors that season. She led the Warriors with a .482 batting average.

Mikayla has a twin sister, Amanda, who also is a multi-sport athlete and a musician.

Golf coach Reina Kearns really appreciates Mikayla, saying she’s “thoughtful, helpful, goofy and relentless. Mikayla can do anything she puts her mind to, and this award is just another example of that.”

The daughter of Ana and Gary Blair was honored last year for having the No. 1 high school business pitch in California.

Her other academic honors include Chemistry Hall of Fame, President’s Award for Educational Achievement and four-time UC Pre-College Scholar recipient.

She looks to pursue a career in business administration. She’s currently getting experience in the field as the CEO of the virtual enterprise class at Carpinteria.

Outside of school, she volunteers for Paws for Cause and the Challengers special needs baseball program.

Blair’s college plan is to attend Cal Poly.

