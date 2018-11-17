Mikayla Butzke’s Double-Double Sparks Dos Pueblos to Season-Opening Win

Girls Basketball

Junior Mikayla Butzke recorded a double-double in the Dos Pueblos girls basketball season opener, leading the Chargers to a 56-34 win over Westlake on Saturday at Sovine Gym.

Butzke, a star on the volleyball team, scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Junior point guard Sadie Subject was 5 for 7 from the three-point line and scored 15 points, and sophomore Ashley Gerken scored 10 points and played tough defense against Westlake's leading scorer.

Gerken and Subject connected on consecutive three-pointers late in the second quarter to extend the Chargers' lead to 31-17.

The Warriors stepped up their defensive pressure and reduced the lead to eight points late in the third quarter 35-27.

The Chargers scored three straight baskets to push the lead back to a 14 point and never looked back.

"This was a good day for a very young team that is still trying to establish an identity as far as basketball is concerned," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

