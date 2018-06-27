Mike Bieza to Head Rotary Club Santa Barbara

Mike Bieza said he is pleased to have been elected to lead the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for 2018-19.

The oldest Rotary Club on the Central Coast, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara this year will mark its 100th year of serving the community.

Bieza professional career has been in the banking industry, starting in Orange County after he graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a business finance degree. He moved to Santa Barbara in 1989 with a transfer and promotion while working with California Thrift & Loan.

A Goleta resident, Bieza's current position is senior commercial relationship manager with Pacific Premier Bank in Santa Barbara. Bieza also has spent considerable time with Mid State Bank and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in a similar capacity.

Bieza said he was attracted to the Rotary Club by his desire to meet other successful business people in Santa Barbara in addition to volunteering for worthy causes.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long history of supporting the foster children in the community, local teachers, and other worthy nonprofit organizations.

Bieza said one of the greatest benefits of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is the fellowship and camaraderie that has developed with the other members in the club.

Community members can meet the new Rotary president at one of the club's luncheons, noon-1:30 p.m. Fridays at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Mike Bieza’s family includes his wife Diane who is director of nursing at Wood Glen Hall and his two sons, Brian, 24, and Scott, 21.

For more about the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, visit http://santabarbararotary.com/.

— Chris Clemens for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.