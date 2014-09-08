Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Mike Gravitz: Can Saving 81 Cents a Day for 18 Years or $6.85 a Day for 2 Years Change a Kid’s Life?

By Mike Gravitz | September 8, 2014

Albert Einstein was rumored to have said that “compound interest is the greatest mathematical discovery of all time.” He was also rumored to have written, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it.” No matter where these nuggets of wisdom came from though, they apply as much today as ever. In reality, nobody gains more from the compound effect than children.

For most parents, savings 81 cents a day for 18 years for a child doesn’t seem impossible. Even savings $6.85 a day during a two-year period in high school as a teenager seems accomplishable. Both of these calculations add up to $5,000. Not a bad senior class trip or down payment on a car. But this isn’t about a class trip or a car.

From July 1962 to July 2014, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 was 10.33 percent if all dividends were reinvested. The number 52 was not picked arbitrarily to find a big return, but instead because a 70-year-old today would have been 18 in 1962. Even if someone invested in the beginning of October 1929, the month when “Black Tuesday” sent major stock averages down over 20 percent in two days, the average annualized return of the S&P from the start of that month until July 2014 was 9.62 percent. And, while the future never fully repeats the past and past examples of performance never guarantee future results, this doesn’t mean there aren’t lessons to be learned from looking back in history.

If a few eyes are starting to gloss over or the yawn is coming, here is where it gets interesting. Using that 10.33 percent return as a basis, that $5,000 accumulated by 18 would have turned into $829,924 by age 70, with no added contributions. 

But, that 81 cents a day, on the other hand, or $296 a year if rounded up by 45 cents,  invested from the year a child was born, putting the same $296 in each year going forward would be would be worth $15,794 by the time the kid turned 18. And, that $15,794, again with no further contributions, at the more conservative annualized rate of 9.62 percent would be worth $1,873,966 by age 70. Even if one spends only $1,250 a month on a credit card, with 2 percent cash back, that works out to exactly $300, eliminating the need to save 81 cents a day!

Money means different things to different people  It can even mean different things to the same person in different stages of life. For some, the value of money is only found in the ability to acquire goods. For others, money provides safety. Some desire money to travel. For me, money represents freedom.  

While ironic, one of the easiest ways to obtain the purchasing power, safety, ability to travel and freedom that result from money is through restraint. I’m not advocating never drinking a Starbucks again or never getting away to a nice hotel here or there, or telling your kids to go bus tables when they turn 16.

Instead, I simply wanted to fuse Einstein’s, or whoever’s quotes those were, with historical stock returns and present information I wish I knew younger, but am glad to know now when it becomes my time to be a dad.

[The above is a hypothetical example provided for illustrative purposes only. It assumes the money grew tax-deferred and does not include inflation measures in its calculations.]

— Mike Gravitz is a financial advisor at Alliance Wealth Strategies. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, he gets energy and passion from the time he spends with kids, periodically hosting investment and saving seminars for youths in addition to volunteering as a basketball coach at the Page Youth Center and San Marcos High School. For future seminar dates or for any other questions, he can be reached at [email protected].

